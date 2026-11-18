The Knicks’ dominance over the Raptors continued on Tuesday with another comeback win for this group. After trailing at one point by 13 in the first half, the Knicks ended up winning their 15th consecutive game vs. the Raptors and sweeping their two-game stay in Toronto.

The last time the Knicks lost to the Raptors? It was in their final head-to-head meeting in the 2022-23 season on January 22, 2023, when RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 30 points.

The Knicks won more clutch games during this road trip to Toronto than they had all season prior to the trip. Here are six takeaways from another win in Toronto.

Big: Karl-Anthony Towns has been the most valuable Knick

I know that when we think about the current iteration of the New York Knicks we credit their rise to Jalen Brunson. However, in my honest opinion, Karl-Anthony Towns has been the team’s most valuable player this season.

The newly minted 31-year-old had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, along with 16 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in the Knicks’ win on Tuesday. He was a wrecking crew on both ends of the floor, as the Knicks won his minutes by 23 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns tonight



16 points

16 rebounds

8 assists

85% TS

+23 pic.twitter.com/bgMKmS3qIW — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 18, 2026

The Knicks had a 154.0 offensive rating in the 36 minutes and 36 seconds that KAT was on the floor. They lost the 11 minutes and 34 seconds he rested by 14 points, posting just a 66.7 ORTG when he was on the bench.

This season, the Knicks have been 11.8 points per 100 possessions better with KAT on the court than with him on the bench. He’s also inserted himself into top 10 player in the league discussions over the last 11 months.

Small: 19-0 run gave us a glimpse at the “Playoff Knicks”

The Knicks were down 13 points in the second quarter when things looked to be in peril, and their win streak vs. the Raptors looked to be in jeopardy. Then, we saw an iteration of the Knicks we hadn’t seen since the summer.

The Knicks went on a 19-0 run in the second quarter and had a lead entering halftime, which seemed unfathomable halfway through the quarter. It was the Knicks’ first run of at least 19 unanswered points since Game 4 of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals when they went on a 20-0 run to put the Cavs away and sweep their way to the Finals.

The Knicks also ended the game on a 9-0 run, helped greatly by Jalen Brunson’s pendulum-swinging four-point play. Shoutout to Brunson, who scored 21 second-half points.

Big: Both backup point guards played huge roles

For the entire season, there has been a competition for who gets to serve as Jalen Brunson’s backup and who gets to feed Karl-Anthony Towns the rock. But why does it have to be just one guy?

On Tuesday, the Knicks rode both of their backup point guards, playing both Tyler Kolek AND Jose Alvarado. Both players were great in their minutes.

During Kolek’s 13:26 on the floor, he had four points and three assists. He was part of a huge 13-6 run in the fourth quarter that saw him get a tough bucket and also a big tap-out on an offensive rebound to extend a possession.

Alvarado played just 6:32 but it was all during the third quarter and alongside Brunson, something we saw work well during last year’s Finals vs. the Spurs. With GTA VI coming out soon, "Grand Theft Alvarado" got the offense going with the Knicks having a 138.5 ORTG and 75.0% TS% in his minutes, which they won 18-to-14.

Alvarado had four assists—three in his first two minutes on the floor—and Brunson had nine points with him on the floor. After the game, Mike Brown credited his assistant, Rick Brunson, for the idea of pairing Alvarado with Brunson in the third quarter, giving the Knicks a boost on both ends and another ballhandling guard.

Big: HELLO, MIKAL BRIDGES!

We’ve seen five consecutive good quarters from Mikal Bridges, as it looks like he’s starting to turn a corner.

Bridges had a good fourth quarter on Sunday on the defensive end, completely taking over in the game. On Tuesday, he produced great offense, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while making two threes. His second of his two threes sealed the game in the fourth.

The box score might’ve said the Knicks were much better without Bridges on the floor, losing his minutes by 14, but that didn’t tell the story with him. And thankfully, Brown trusted him to bring him back in to finish the game.

Small: Andre Drummond has run his course

Andre Drummond is showing why the Knicks need to upgrade at the backup center position if they want to contend again. The Knicks won the fourth quarter by 12, but they allowed a 6-0 run by Toronto in the almost 90 seconds that Drummond was on the floor.

The Knicks lost Drummond’s minutes by 14 points in this one, despite him cleaning up the boards with eight rebounds. With him on the floor (10:59), they had a 70.0 ORTG and 36.8% TS% on offense. On defense, they had a 140.0 defensive rating. That totals to a -70.0 net rating. That’s not good enough.

The Knicks have been drastically better without Drummond on the floor over their last four games. In 46 minutes with him out there in that span, they’ve had a 92.0 ORTG (48.2% TS%), 119.3 DRTG, and -27.3 NETRTG. In the 151 minutes he’s sat, they’ve had a 120.1 ORTG (61.8% TS%), 112.8 DRTG, and +7.3 NETRTG.

Big: Another phenomenal Landry Shamet game

If there’s a game on the calendar, we know that Landry Shamet will show up and give the team an effort over 110%. He played his second-fewest minutes (24:09) across eight games in November on Tuesday, but he still scored 12 points, going 4-of-7 from the field, along with 2-of-4 from three.

The Knicks, once again, won Shamet’s minutes by 26, while losing all other minutes by 17. They had a 139.5 ORTG, 81.0 DRTG, and +58.6 NETRTG with him on the floor, as opposed to a 124.4 ORTG, 165.9 DRTG, and -41.5 NETRTG with him sitting.

You see the lack of defense with him off the floor and he played a huge role as a primary defender vs. the Raptors. According to AWS, he held the Raptors to just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting (1-of-6 from three).

On the season, they’ve dominated Shamet’s minutes. In 360 minutes he’s played, they have a 120.6 ORTG, 103.0 DRTG, and +17.7 NETRTG. In the 317 minutes that he’s been on the bench, the Knicks have a 110.6 ORTG, 118.1 DRTG, and -7.6 NETRTG.

What a great job by the Knicks to lock him up on such an affordable four-year deal.

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