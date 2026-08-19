Biggest High Point and Low Point for Knicks During 2026 Offseason

Winning a championship does a lot for morale as far as offseasons are concerned. The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world by beating the heavily favored Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals, and by the time the offseason rolled around, there wasn't this desperate bid to feel like drastic changes needed to be made.

If the Knicks had lost in the Finals, there could have been talk of Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to New York. If that had fallen through, Leon Rose would have surely been lambasted for that Mikal Bridges deal. Then, of course, LeBron James was available as well. They would have certainly been linked to him, and the whirlwind that follows potentially signing one of the best to do it.

Thankfully, the Knicks had a relatively drama-free offseason. It was less about making a splash and more about keeping their core together.

If this team can win once, it could win again, of course. Despite being a summer when the Knicks didn't feel the need to make earth-shattering deals, that's not to say there weren't highs and lows. For one, days after winning a championship, owner James Dolan made a proclamation that would shape the way the Knicks would have to move this offseason.

Low point: Working within a budget

The lowest point of the offseason came when owner James Dolan announced on WFAN that the Knicks would remain under the second apron. That changed the whole shape of the off-season. The Knicks were hoping to keep both Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson. Instead, it was clear they could keep only one if they wanted to stay under that luxury tax threshold.

James Dolan says the Knicks will not be a second apron team next season:



"I'll write as big of a check as possible, but I can't write a check that goes into the second apron."



(via @CraigCartonShow)pic.twitter.com/YNt2QRxKMQ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 17, 2026

In the end, Shamet stayed, but Robinson went off to the Celtics. It was unfortunate to see the longest-tenured Knick go off to a rival, but winning a championship does lessen that blow.

Now, without Robinson, their center depth took a hit behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Behind KAT on the depth chart is Andre Drummond, and that is a steep downgrade from Robinson. The Knicks still need another center to add to the roster, and they have been searching high and low to make that happen.

They have some time to figure it out, still, but Rose would probably feel more comfortable if he got that done sooner, rather than later.

High point: Keeping key depth pieces

Rose and the front office only had a small margin of error to work with this summer. They deserve all the credit in the world for making sure the Knicks had depth behind their starting five.

They retained not just Shamet, but also Jose Alvarado, whose barrage of threes in game four of the NBA Finals ended up being key in their 29-point comeback, as well as Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year. While Robinson's absence will be noticed late in games since Drummond isn't nearly the threat on the boards he is, the Knicks still have a solid bench.

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the fourth quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took time for Alvarado to adjust after being traded over, and having a drop in minutes probably played a part in that, but there's an opportunity for him to have a better second year in New York with a more defined role. On the Shamet front, he showed how explosive he can be coming off the bench after a 36-point performance against the Heat.

The Knicks might not be what they were last year with the loss of Robinson, but they do have depth. Between the rotation and the second unit, the Knicks have a chance to be in every game and easily win over 50 games again. Nobody would be surprised if they were a three seed or even took the top spot in the East.

More important than regular-season win totals, though, is the fact that they have the firepower to repeat as champions. Unless something goes wrong, they have the talent to make it happen again—or at least come close.

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