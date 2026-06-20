The Biggest Mistake Knicks Must Avoid in 2026 NBA Draft

With the NBA draft just days away, much has been made about what the Knicks should do. Opinions on who they should draft and what they could potentially trade their picks for have been circulating.

But people have yet to take a closer look at what the Knicks must not do. And for a Knicks team that is coming off of a championship, avoiding a big mistake may be more important than getting the draft perfectly right.

So, what exactly is it that the Knicks absolutely cannot do? Drafting strictly for upside over the present and near future.

Knicks can't fall for another project in 2026 draft

That isn't to say the Knicks can't draft a younger player. Nor does it mean that they have to draft a four-year senior who has very little room to grow. As most cases, sometimes you can get a little bit of both.

But with a core that is not getting any younger, or cheaper, the Knicks front office has to start hoping that some of their younger players can start contributing more. Recent picks Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara have all shown flashes to varying degrees. Though none of them have become permanent mainstays in the rotation.

Meanwhile, the Thunder, Celtics and Nuggets—the last three champions prior to the Knicks—have found players outside of the lottery that have been able to contribute to winning basketball early on.

The Nuggets picked Christian Braun at 21 in the 2022 draft, while the Thunder nabbed Jaylin Williams with the 34th pick. In 2024, the Thunder selected Ajay Mitchell. And just last year, the Celtics got Hugo Gonzalez with the third-to-last pick in the first round.

Everybody often gets caught up with what teams do in the lottery, especially at the top of the draft. Yet almost every single franchise with long-term sustained success does a great job of maximizing their picks late in the first round and in the second round. This offseason, the Knicks must start to do the same as they look to string multiple titles together.

Why the Knicks need NBA-ready contributors in 2026 NBA Draft

That doesn't mean they need to hit a homerun on a player like the aforementioned Mitchell, who averaged nearly 20 pgg across two postseason series in his second season. But with Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson all potentially gone, and Deuce McBride on the last year of his contract, New York needs bodies on controllable value contracts.

Leon Rose has long liked the idea of trading down or even trading picks for future picks. And it has made sense in the past. He's done so to either free up some cap space or to bring in veterans to help the team win now.

But at a certain point, they just can't afford to keep kicking the can down the road. While the potential departure of some of their veterans could open up some cap space, it's unlikely that they'll be able to match their value and production with whatever money they'll have left.

Unless the Knicks have intel that their free agents are coming back, or that some potential free agents really want to be in the Big Apple, it's imperative that the Knicks change up from their recent draft strategy.

They must look to add either an upperclassman ready to play immediately, or a young player that has a go-to skillset that makes them playable quickly. Players like junior big man Henri Veesaar, junior forward Dailyn Swain, sharpshooter Isaiah Evans, or local senior star Zuby Ejiofor all could fit that mold.

Adding one, or even two of them, to their slowly aging roster could go a long ways in extending their current window.

It simply doesn't make sense for them to add nothing for the present. They have the flexibility to both pursue trades and even spend a selection on more of a lottery picket, but coming away with at least one plug-and-play option is imperative for the long-term health of the roster.