Very little is set in stone for the Knicks' roster this season as they aim to repeat. That's especially the case when there's an area leaving a lot to be desired, such as backup center. Andre Drummond's age is showing early on, while James Wiseman continues to generate more question marks than answers.

As a result, it's only smart practice for New York's front office to keep an eye out around the league for anyone who could potentially help. One such candidate is Yanic Konan Niederhauser, a towering young big who's stranded on a 4-9 Clippers team going nowhere.

Assuming LA does go into sell mode, Niederhauser is one of the obvious pieces to move, but he's also been out with a Lisfranc injury. However, the young Swiss big is finally making his season debut on Thursday, his first game action since March. And his return to the floor begs a closer eye from the Knicks.

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser is set to make his season debut tomorrow in San Antonio. He returns after missing eight months with a Lisfranc injury. In his last five games, he averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and that included just eight minutes vs Indy when he got hurt. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 18, 2026

Yanic Konan Niederhauser deserves Knicks' monitoring for possible trade

Now, Niederhauser is incredibly green, as he's logged just 41 games so far. This significant foot injury as a rookie also robbed him of some valuable developmental time. And New York may ultimately prefer a more proven big if it has a choice between a few centers as reinforcements.

That said, Niederhauser's potential is alluring, and his status as a promising 23-year-old with multiple years of control left on his rookie contract makes him someone who could be molded into a long-term contributor for the Knicks.

Last year Niederhauser flashed what he could do, grabbing 46 combined rebounds and scoring 66 points over the six contests (averages of 7.6 repg and 11.0 ppg) he played at least 20 minutes. All of those performances took place between December and March, showing he only improved as his rookie campaign went on pre-injury.

Even better, the 6-foot-11 Niederhauser used his length to be a menace on the defensive end as well, recording a pair of four-block games in the span of eight days (Feb. 22 and March 3). He had eight contests with at least two offensive rebounds, too, which checks another massive box in terms of what New York is looking for from a big man.

I get excited every time I watch Yanic tape. Crazy athlete, feel, footwork, touch, There’s a little bit of everything here. pic.twitter.com/gFPBCFyGWH — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) November 16, 2026

Despite the clear appeal, there's also the reality that Niederhauser is more than a gamble with 41 games to his name and only an average of 10 minutes per contest last season. But it's this risk that also makes him a realistic center the Knicks could acquire, as their efforts to land bigger names this offseason were rejected time and time again.

Adding to this possibility is that the Clippers are the perfect trade partner due to their dire future outlook. Los Angeles was recently stripped of five first-round picks (2029-2033) due to cap circumvention penalties involving Kawhi Leonard, so it has incentive to deal players in favor of stocking up its treasure chest.

New York could tempt LA with a few second-rounders, of which the Knicks have plenty to spare after this offseason's wheeling and dealing. But they could also throw in someone like Tyler Kolek, who could help the Clippers' rebuild or even be rerouted in favor of acquiring even more draft capital to make up for their recent docking.

All of this makes Niederhauser's return to the court an intriguing development that could potentially matter to New York. As long as he keeps demonstrating value as a backup center, he may be a smart target for the Knicks to either push their incumbents or even replace one.

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