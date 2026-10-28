Dalton Knecht Just Got Extra Fuel to His Fire as Knicks Tenure Begins

Dalton Knecht is facing a real test as he gets going with the Knicks. He's gone from a former first-round pick to being cut ahead of his third season, and now he must prove he's worth being an everyday NBA player after leaving a bit to be desired in two years with the Lakers.

Many guys in a similar position have crumbled under that pressure before. However, Knecht is already saying all the right things, which shows he may be embracing this wake-up call. And even better, the 25-year-old has received extra motivation, as details of a failed trade before his release have just come to light.

Dalton Knecht could use failed trade details as motivation to impress with Knicks

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Lakers talked to the Bucks about a Knecht deal prior to his waiving, but Milwaukee demanded "multiple second-round picks or a pick swap" to take him on and part with Jericho Sims.

It was already known the Lakers were looking to trade Knecht ahead of roster cutdown day. But the reveal that the Bucks saw Knecht as a negative value who needed picks attached with him and wasn't worthy of a straight-up swap should light a fire under him.

Though Knecht's start to his career hasn't been stellar, he's shown some real promise on the offensive end, so he should feel slighted that Milwaukee felt like he wasn't worth acquiring on his own when the Bucks could use all the help they can get post-Giannis trade.

This just adds to the feeling of skepticism about Knecht around the league, seeing as he also went unclaimed off waivers instead of a team feeling like they needed to claim him to beat any other suitors. His release from the Lakers, becoming a free agent instead of being picked up off waivers, and now this Milwaukee tidbit are all sources of outside doubt Knecht could (and should) use to make his stint with New York a success.

This was already an exciting opportunity for him to play for the defending champs and possibly push for a role at the end of the bench. But now it's also a great showcase for what he can do and for making every other team regret not taking a chance on him.

Mike Brown says Knicks want Dalton Knecht to play as much as possible to the plan initially is to have in Westchester playing games with the Knicks' G League team. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 25, 2026

Changes in scenery have done wonders for numerous players, as an unhealthy environment or poor system fit can often determine how well a tenure goes.

Knecht certainly did not have it easy joining a Lakers organization that catered to LeBron James first and foremost, leaving guys with uncertain footing. That dynamic resulted in the shocking trade of Anthony Davis overnight and also brought in a new star in Luka Doncic, which only complicated a then-rookie Knecht getting settled in with Los Angeles.

Now, Knecht has to focus on playing well and developing as a player in the G League, while potentially making an NBA appearance here or there. Between Landry Shamet's revival, Karl-Anthony Towns' growth, and James Wiseman receiving another chance, Mike Brown seems like the perfect coach for Knecht at this point in time, which gives this partnership a true shot at working out for both sides.

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