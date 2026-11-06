Dink Pate's First Game Back With Knicks Might Lead to Something Bigger

While the New York Knicks enjoy a Friday night off following back-to-back victories over the Nets and Bulls, their G League affiliate in Westchester will be kicking off its season. The NBA's minor league doesn't garner much fan fair, but serves a vital role in developing the big club's youngsters.

Expect to see New York's three two-way players—Jaden Akins, Dalton Knecht and Tyler Nickel—get plenty of run in Westchester's County Center, which located roughly 28 miles from the Mecca. The beleaguered Pacome Dadiet could be on assignment down there often this season as well.

There'll also be a 20-year old with a game as intriguing as his name—Dink Pate—and he's not your standard G Leaguer, which makes his development worth a very close eye.

Dink Pate deserves a close eyes as he starts back with Knicks' G League team

A few weeks ago, Leon Rose quietly brought old friend Pate back into the fold. The Knicks signed him to an Exhibit-10 deal and proceeded to waive him, which was a strategic move that gives Pate financial incentive to report back to work in Westchester.

After months of eligibility issues with the NCAA, Pate withdrew from Providence and will be back playing under New York's organizational umbrella. Last year's Westchester group finished 15-35 and ranked near the bottom in both offensive and defensive efficiency. However, Pate embraced the chance to showcase his raw tools and versatility.

In 50 games up in the 'burbs, the six-foot-eight swingman averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting a respectable 34.6% from 3 on 8 attempts a night, which was notable considering his wonky release and sketchy shooting track record.

The numbers weren’t astronomical, but you could see potential from the teenager playing against mostly grown men. Pate filled up the stat sheet and even notched a 37-point triple-double, a franchise first.

Throwback to the triple-double game against the College Park SkyHawks on December 3, 2025, when undrafted 2025 prospect Dink Pate exploded for 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists (plus three steals and five threes) for the Westchester Knicks, becoming the first player in… https://t.co/ShP22oQ7k7 pic.twitter.com/jWcHY4aIbB — BRANDON - HAWKS HOMECOURT 🏀📺 (@Hawks_HomeCourt) October 17, 2026

The Dallas, Texas, native looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, played with control and was a capable passer. He moved well defensively, showed active hands and you can see a world where his grab/go game becomes a real weapon.

According to a podcast with college basketball insider Andy Katz, Pate turned down two-way and 10-day contract offers from the Knicks last season with the idea of possibly joining the college ranks. But now he's back in New York's organization, and his return could have future implications.

Dink Pate has real two-way contract potential for Knicks in 2026-27

The Knicks plan on being a good team for the next several years, meaning they’re unlikely to make any selections in the lottery. You don’t find guys with Pate’s physical tools and tantalizing playmaking ability outside of the first round often.

The Knicks essentially have a Triple-A roster with the likes of Tyler Kolek, Mohammed Diawara and Pacome Dadiet (for now). Pate might have a higher ceiling than any of them despite being more green and Diawara showing flashes of being a rotational player.

Another strong showing in Westchester should give the Knicks thoughts of locking Pate into the organization on a two-way deal. New York's three two-way spots are all occupied and none of those guys are going anywhere.

Nickel was drafted 47th overall in the summer, the Knicks seem to like Akins after a promising Summer League, and Knecht showed Wednesday night why he was worth New York taking a flyer on him after his Lakers release. But the Knicks do have an open roster spot and there's a strong chance one of that trio impresses enough to get converted to a standard deal down the line, freeing up a spot for Pate.

While it’s too early to declare Pate as anything more than a promising project, his upside as a jumbo wing is clearly worth investing in and the Knicks will now get a chance to see his development through.

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