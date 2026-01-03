Knicks Should Make Obvious Move to Save Dink Pate Chances

Last week, James Nnaji, who was the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NBA draft and played with the New York Knicks in Summer League, enrolled at Baylor. The decision opened a Pandora's box in the college basketball world. Now his summer league teammate, Dink Pate, could possibly join him in the college ranks.

Sources say the 19-year-old Pate, who is currently playing with the Knicks G-League affiliate in Westchester, has been cleared to play in the NCAA. He's been a popular name in recent days as someone who should take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility loophole, but the Knicks should quell any ideas of that by converting him to a two-way contract before it's too late.

At 17 years old, Pate bypassed his senior year of high school and forwent playing college basketball. Instead signing a two-year contract with the now-defunct G-League Ignite, making him the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history, surpassing Scoot Henderson by five weeks.

Pate Took A Gamble By Taking The G-League Path To The NBA

When the G-League Ignite shuddered operations, Pate put in a waiver request to enter the 2024 NBA draft but was blocked from doing so. The Dallas, Texas-native signed on with the G-League’s Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34 games last year. He connected on just 25.8% his 3-balls and was still very much a work in progress.

Despite being a top recruit out of high school and once viewed as a first-round prospect, Pate went undrafted this past summer. He secured a summer league invite with the Knicks, where the jumbo wing with skills of a guard posted 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. He made 9 of his 18 shots from long distance, which was noticeable because his wonky release and sketchy shooting track record.

The Youngster Impressed in Summer League

The numbers weren’t eye-popping, but you could see the potential. Pate looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, played with control and was a capable passer. He moved well defensively, showed active hands and was in on every rebound, which was reflected by an average of 11.5 defensive rebounds per 36 minutes (fourth best in Vegas among qualified players).

New York acquired his returning player rights from Mexico City in exchange for the returning player rights of Boo Buie. Before being waived ahead of training camp, Pate signed an Exhibit 10 deal, which was a strategic move that gave him financial incentive to join the Knicks G-League squad and remain under their organizational umbrella.

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team ELY guard Dink Pate (1) of the G League Ignite shoots the ball against Team BallIsLife during the G-League Next Up game at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Westchester team is an abysmal 2-18, but Pate is getting the time to showcase his versatility. The six-foot-eight swingman is averaging 17.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting a respectable 34.1% from 3 on 9.1 attempts a night. Last month, he recorded a 37-point triple double, a franchise first. He’s filling up the stat sheet and showing that he’s more than just a cool name or highlight reel dunker.

Pate Showcasing His Abilities With Westchester

The Knicks plan on being a good team for the next several years, meaning they’re unlikely to make any selections in the lottery. You don’t find guys with Pate’s physical tools and tantalizing playmaking ability outside of the first round often.

While it’s too early to declare Pate as anything more than a promising project, the Knicks should consider locking him into the organization on a two-way deal. The three spots are occupied by Kevin McCullar Jr, Trey Jemsion and Tosan Evbuomwan, who likely would be the odd man out if Pate's promoted.

Pate’s upside is clearly worth investing in and the Knicks would be wise to see his development through.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!