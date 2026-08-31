Duop Reath Still Being Available Should Entice Knicks to Explore His Upside

Duop Reath has played three seasons in the NBA, and his numbers have progressively worsened each year. His best campaign was his rookie season, when he played 68 games and started 20 in first taste of NBA action, averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and one assist.

While Reath's game log and stat lines have declined in his next two seasons thereafter, he could be a serviceable depth piece at center for the New York Knicks.

Duop Reath is a center free agent Knicks have to consider

At worst, the Knicks could see what they have in Reath and move on if they don't like what they see. There's a chance—albeit a small one—that those flashes from his rookie year, where his per-36 numbers saw him averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists and a steal, while also shooting 41% from three, are still there. This makes Reath a signing with actual upside and little risk.

While it was an outlier, Reath's best game last year came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played 20 minutes and shot 4-for-5 from three. He also had two assists that game. In a lot of ways, it was some of those flashes that Reath showed from his rookie year, and if you're the Knicks, that's an encouraging sign that the big man still has potential to discover.

Duop 'Steph Curry' Reath vs OKC: +21 w 20 minut, 4 trójki i na dokładkę jeszcze MJ shrug🐐 pic.twitter.com/Tu2E3maV6T — Lillard93 (@Lillard93) November 6, 2025

Right now, all the Knicks have at center since Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics is Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond as his backup. Outside of that, the roster lacks bigs, and Reath could be the perfect depth piece for the start of the season, until they find a more viable option as the year goes on.

One thing about the 6-foot-9 Reath is that he is coming into the season with a clean bill of health, after missing the remainder of last season with a foot injury that required surgery. He went under the knife last January and should be good to go for opening night.

Right now, Reath looks like he's getting around okay, too. He was seen working out in a gym with Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara in July.

🏀 BIG 3 - Damian Lillard, Toumani Camara & Duop Reath



Los muchachos entrenando en la casa de Dame 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/crXKiUqS9W — BLAZERS ARGENTO (@BlazersArgento) July 14, 2026

At this point, the Knicks are going to have to settle for a player like Reath to fill out their roster. It wouldn't be the sexiest signing, but for now, they'll need somebody behind Towns and Drummond. They can't go into next season lacking depth at center the way they are right now.

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