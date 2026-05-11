Giannis Trade Bombshell Hits Knicks Differently Than It Would've Before

It may not seem like it to the Knicks, but the NBA offseason is now a month old, and things are starting up among the non-playoff teams. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks are fielding trade calls for star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's been linked to New York on numerous occasions.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA combine and over six weeks away from the draft, sources told ESPN.



New on ESPN: https://t.co/dF56qBtMMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

As recently as the end of the regular season, this news would've generated massive Knicks buzz and plenty of New York-centric theoreticals.

But now, in the middle of a dominant playoff run that includes a seven-game win streak and a sweep of the 76ers, Antetokounmpo's potential move carries an entirely different meaning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors could impact the Knicks, even though they're likely out of the running

The most relevant part of the Giannis trade saga for the Knicks now is where he might end up, rather than what he might cost.

After all, this postseason has shown Knicks president Leon Rose has constructed an incredibly complementary roster that's, at times, moving as one and dominating opponents on the big stage. There's zero reason to break things up for Antetokounmpo, who'd disrupt the puzzle-like fit, especially with this group on the doorstep of the sport's ultimate prize.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's best players, but trading for him would risk disrupting the Knicks' chemistry. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But New York dropping out of the sweepstakes also opens up a new can of worms. The Big Apple was the star's preferred market, giving the Knicks the inside track if they ever got serious about landing him. Now he'll be forced to set his sights on fallback options—which could lead to negative consequences.

Giannis likely isn't leaving Eastern Conference

The Celtics and Pistons immediately become two of the frontrunners to snag Antetokounmpo now that he's on the trade block.

Boston has a star it could offer in a straight swap in Jaylen Brown, along with a collection of supporting players and picks that are ripe for this kind of blockbuster trade. The C's also have the championship-centered culture and bigger market that's going to be attractive, plus their early playoff exit is plenty of motivation to make a huge pivot like this one.

Detroit, meanwhile, has set itself up to catch the eye of a star with its recent resurgence. Cade Cunningham would be a fantastic running mate for Antetokounmpo, who could spend the rest of his prime in a dynamic twosome with the guard. The Pistons would fulfill his reported desire to stay in the East as well, plus they have pieces like Ausar Thompson to dangle as building blocks for the Bucks' next era.

The Knicks would still be stuck dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo if he ends up on the Pistons. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Either scenario would be a major concern for New York with a rival adding that kind of talent, and both are realistic. Stars often get what they want in these kinds of situations, as franchises get backed into a corner when they have to fulfill agents' wishes to look good. That makes it likely Milwaukee has to negotiate from Antetokounmpo's preferred wishlist, which is already pointing to something in the East.

While the Knicks have every reason to be confident about the conference going through them as long as they're healthy for the foreseeable future, Giannis's possible move could swing the power in another direction.

It's not just that the team that lands him acquires a generational player. Still, his presence will also attract veterans to his new destination who'd be willing to take much less for a chance at a ring, which Antetokounmpo's arrival embodies. New York's sheer amount of talent is one of the keys to its back-to-back ECF appearances. Yet, another team could end up closing the gap with Antetokounmpo as a selling point for any ring-hungry role player (or even starter).

It's intriguing timing, to say the least, that Milwaukee's intentions are making headlines while the Knicks' core seemingly solidifies its future together. The ongoing buzz could even be viewed as a minor distraction for New York's roster, given this news will be hard to miss, the past connections to Antetokounmpo, and the fact that players have a week or more of off time to fill before they're back in action.

This postseason, however, has vindicated the notion that the Knicks' collection of talent could win it all. Surely the players even recognize that potential. That confidence will be especially important should Giannis end up with one of their top threats this offseason.