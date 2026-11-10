Knicks Received a Painful Pacome Dadiet Trade Reminder

The Knicks have had their share of trade rumors circulate around them. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks had a very public negotiation that fell apart, which has ignited potential trade packages.

Josh Hart has also yet to sign an extension, and his clunky fit in the starting lineup has at times led to questions about a trade despite his importance to the team and relationship to Jalen Brunson.

Miles McBride is an impending free agent, and there's been speculation about his potential departure for quite some time. And the duo of Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek now seems more redundant than ever, potentially making one of them expendable.

Fans have been pretty divided on what they want the team to do with each of those guys, but there's one player the fans, and likely the team, seem to be on the same page about. And that is Pacome Dadiet.

The Knicks would love to get off Dadiet's contract and replace his roster spot with someone who can provide some value to the team's goal of winning another championship. It could be another veteran presence, a wing with some size, a big man who can shoot, or another tweener Swiss Army Knife like Bruce Brown, who the Knicks really liked during preseason.

On Sunday, though, the Knicks got a harsh reminder of how little value the Frenchman currently has. The Thunder, who were in the market for a young wing after the myriad injuries they've suffered this season, traded two of their 15 upcoming second-round picks to acquire Nique Clifford from the Kings.

This is great business for the Thunder, who initially traded Clifford's rights to Clifford to the Kings for a protected first-round pick and now get the promising second-year wing back for two second-round picks. It also makes some sense for the Kings. Despite trading away a protected first-round pick for two second-round picks not being ideal, they at least recoup some value for a player who wasn't part of their rotation whatsoever.

Nique Clifford trade shows how difficult it could be for Knicks to move Pacome Dadiet

This is the exact kind of deal the Knicks would have loved to be in on, though. Leon Rose, who pulled off one of the biggest fleeces of last season by essentially getting Jose Alvarado for Guerschon Yabusele and two future second-round picks, dreams of a world where he could not only part ways with Dadiet, but get two second-round picks out of it.

If a deal remotely close to this were presented to him, there's no world in which he wouldn't say yes in a heartbeat. Instead, Rose and the Knicks are on the outside looking in, realizing their fears surrounding Dadiet were true.

Clifford is a better player right now, but Dadiet, despite his lackluster NBA performances, may have a higher ceiling. But that didn't matter to the Thunder. And it hasn't mattered to any other team. Dadiet is available, and nobody has had any serious interest. You can't really blame them either. The third-year man has appeared in just 49 games in his career and is averaging 1.7 PPG in 5.2 MPG.

Some of that can be attributed to the fact that the 21-year-old has had a difficult time earning playing time on a very deep and talented team that has spent the entirety of Dadiet's career contending for, and eventually winning, the championship.

It also didn't help that he played under Tom Thibodeau, who is notorious for keeping young players on the bench in favor of heavily leaning on his veterans.

Even then, the lack of development we've seen from him outside of regular-season games has been concerning. Dadiet got a decent amount of burn earlier this year as the Knicks tried to see if he could show them or potential suitors something.

But to no avail. He hasn't really impressed anybody during any of the three Summer Leagues he's participated in. He struggled to be a positive presence in the preseason opportunities he got. He was also incredibly disappointing representing the Ivory Coast during the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers this past summer.

Maybe a team still eventually shows some interest late in the year. Dadiet is still a 21-year-old and just two years removed from being a first-round pick.

But Clifford being traded to the Thunder with zero rumors of the Knicks being involved is more than a missed opportunity. It isn't just the Knicks watching the Kings make their dream trade. The reported lack of interest elsewhere is the latest indication of Dadiet's perceived value around the league.

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