Jaden Akins’ Sudden Return to Knicks Is a Sneaky-Good Move

One of the most intriguing players the Knicks brought to Summer League this year was guard Jaden Akins, who was fresh off a strong showing in the G League as an undrafted rookie. Akins ended up getting off to a slow start in Vegas, but he eventually showcased what makes him an interesting young player who's worth a closer look.

After months of silence on the Akins front, New York finally decided to bring him back this week on a deal to play for its G League affiliate.

Jaden Akins, Igor Milicic Jr., Mitch Mascari, Toby Okani and Paul Zilinskas have been signed by Knicks to Exhibit 10 contracts, team says. Westchester Knicks, NYK’s G League club, recently acquired G League rights for Akins, Milicic Jr. and Mascari. Okani was with NYK in Summer… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 16, 2026

While it's not the biggest move the Knicks have made over the past couple of days, it is one that could turn into a win for the team down the line.

Jaden Akins could be more than just a G League fixture for Knicks after his signing

So far in his young career, the 23-year-old has shown he can do a little bit of everything. He's a strong scorer and playmaker, averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists during 47 games in the G League this past season. But he also added 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest as well, so he's engaged on the court even when the ball isn't in his hands.

Akins' ability to get hot and change a game was on display in Vegas, as he popped off for 21 points with 9 of 20 shooting against the Warriors.

That was the case in an even bigger way when he played against the Knicks this past G League campaign, notching 35 points (12-23 shooting), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal on Nov. 25, 2025 versus Westchester.

Now, his shooting is prone to hot and cold stretches. Akins' decision-making could also be improved after averaging 3.1 turnovers per game in the G League. There's also something to be said that Akins wasn't picked up by any other team this offseason despite a productive rookie year for the Pistons' developmental affiliate.

Yet, Akins is clearly a player with the potential at least to blossom into something more. The offensive feel is undeniably there, and the effort in other supporting areas is as well. Plus, he boasts nice size at 6-foot-4 that allows him to be a combo guard at either backcourt spot. And after just turning pro last year, there's plenty yet to still be explored in terms of his NBA upside.

That unknown is risky, but it also helps New York be in a position to give Akins a chance. He'd likely have been scooped up by another franchise already if he was a more sure bet.

This also is essentially a no-risk gamble by the Knicks, who didn't even need to offer Akins a two-way contract to land him. That maintains the team's flexibility ahead of opening night, so if there's a player they're higher on, they can slide them into one of the three open two-way slots and still have Akins be part of the organization.

Best of all, given Akins' encouraging traits, there's room for him to earn a bigger role with New York at any point now that he's under its roof. That includes signing him to a two-way ahead of the start of the season, or later on in the campaign if his G League success continues in 2026-27.

Undrafted rookie Jaden Akins had himself a NIGHT in the Summer League! pic.twitter.com/NqucqXvCNh — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) July 17, 2026

Notably, the Knicks made a two-way spot swap at the midway point last season, cutting Tosan Evbuomwan and bringing in Dillon Jones. New York could do something similar this campaign if Akins makes it impossible to ignore him; the team may even opt to keep one of its three two-way spots open to have more wiggle room, and then could sign Akins when it's ready to commit to filling the final slot.

In Akins, the Knicks now have a promising guard project to work on this season. It very well could turn into nothing that impacts the NBA level, but Akins also has enough going for him that there's a chance he does command the team's attention.

Given there's room at the bottom of the roster for a young player to establish themselves, the results of this reunion bear close monitoring.

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