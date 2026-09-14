How a Josh Hart Extension Would Impact Knicks' Future

Ever since the New York Knicks traded Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023 for Josh Hart, it's fair to say he's been the heart and soul of the Knicks — an overused but incredibly accurate way to describe the forward. Coming off a 2024-25 season in which he led the league in minutes, averaging 37.6, he was also part of a starting five that helped deliver a championship to the Garden for the first time in 53 years. It only makes sense that the versatile Hart stays with the team a little longer.

This season, Hart will make $20.9 million, with a team option for $22 million next year. According to Ian Begley, an extension could be on the table for Hart, too. He and Karl-Anthony Towns could be due for big paydays before the season starts.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds in front of guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hart is already north of 30, having played big minutes since coming over to New York. Some teams might see those two points alone as red flags, but that's not how the Knicks should be thinking. Both Hart's and Towns' extensions could age poorly by the end, but the organization should focus on making a run at repeating as champions in the coming seasons.

Keeping this core together, with the chemistry they have built over the last few years, is huge in making that happen. While it would affect their ability to spend on the back end, their championship window is likely to be closed by then anyway. They need to maximize their ability to win in the immediate future, not just think about what can happen four or five years from now.

Plus, it would be hard to find someone who can replicate what Hart does as one of the best glue guys in the league. They can save money in the long term by letting him walk soon, but he's done everything the Knicks have asked of him over the years, and he's done it well.

Hard to replicate what Hart does

On a given night, Hart can play defense at a high-octane level, while also grabbing rebounds like a top-tier center close to a foot taller than he actually is. On top of that, Hart has shown the propensity to make big shots, too.

One quintessential Hart game came against the Milwaukee Bucks last November. The Knicks won 118-109, due in part to Hart. He played 39:54 minutes, scoring 19 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists — two of them leading to clutch threes — while adding three steals.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That game was one of 13 instances in which Hart had double-digit rebounds and points in a single game. That type of versatility is just hard to find, and if the Knicks want to win another championship, extending Hart is the way to go.

Hart obviously won't get the max extension, but he should get something like a three-year deal worth $50 to $60 million. It's the type of deal where both sides should be happy. They have their sixth man locked down at a price they're comfortable with, and Hart is walking away with some life-changing money for one of his last big deals in the league.

At this point, the Knicks just need to do whatever they can to keep their core together. Keeping Hart should be a part of that plan.

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