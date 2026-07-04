Jonas Valanciunas Contract Dilemma Could Work to the Knicks' Advantage

The Knicks’ days long search for a backup center came to an end with the team agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with Andre Drummond. Earlier this week, the Knicks lost both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency to division rivals, which whittled their big man room down to just Karl-Anthony Towns.

Despite plenty of miles on his tires, the 32-year old Drummond will provide big screens, rebounding and size. The Knicks still have roughly $6.2 million left under the second apron, enough to fill out their roster with two minimum deals and a little room to spare.

Adding Drummond doesn’t mean that Leon Rose is done shoring up the frontcourt. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Jonas Valanciunas remains on New York’s radar as a third center option, pending his likely release from the Nuggets.

Knicks have secured agreement with free agent Andre Drummond, source confirms. Drummond, former Mount Vernon star, will be backup 5 for Karl-Anthony Towns after Mitchell Robinson exit. Drummond has agreed to one-year deal. First reported by @MikeAScotto. If he becomes free agent,… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 3, 2026

Jonas Valanciunas's situation should be on Knicks' radar

The Lithuanian native remains under contract with the Nuggets, though they must decide by next Wednesday whether to guarantee the remaining $8 million on his deal, per Spotrac. Denver is exploring trade scenarios involving Valanciunas, but if he isn't included in a deal as salary filler in the days ahead, the expectation is that the Nuggets will waive him.

The 6-foot-11 center has also been linked to the Lakers as they search for a backup for the newly acquired Walker Kessler. The real threat comes from overseas, where the bearded big man almost headed last summer. Even though he had two years left on his NBA deal, Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League tried to pry him away with a lucrative three-year deal worth roughly $13 million per season.

It's being reported that Valanciunas, who spent the first four seasons of his professional career in Europe, already has a deal in place to join Zalgiris Kaunas once he secures a release from his NBA contract. The 34-year old, however, is a former Rose client, and the Knicks have long been rumored to be interested.

Despite the possibility of heading to Europe, Jonas Valanciunas could change his mind and sign with the Knicks for the right offer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to Valanciunas signing a three-year deal with Washington in the summer of 2024, there was interest from the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. Valanciunas's name was also mentioned as a possible trade candidate during the trade deadline last winter.

Valanciunas is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 13.4 minutes per game, which were all career lows. This marked his first time as a single-digit scorer since his rookie season in 2012-13. He was mostly used off the bench behind Nikola Jokic, starting just 6 of his 65 games. Per 36 minutes, he did average 23.9 points and 13.6 rebounds.

The 14-year veteran has long established himself as a top-shelf rebounder in the league. Valanciunas is still a bull under the basket and is someone who could get a double-double off the bench. He has a feathery touch on hook shots, can knock down an open three-pointer and is a career 79.3% shooter from the free-throw line.

Valanciunas can still reliably eat minutes during the regular season

Defensively, the bruising center is still a rugged presence in the paint, but lacks the quickness and mobility to defend pick-and-rolls in space. The aging Valanciunas and Drummond might be largely unplayable against teams come playoff time, but replacing Robinson will be a fluid situation between now and next season's trade deadline.

One major concern for the Knicks is that there are few quality bigs available to obtain at this point. If they whiff on Valanciunas, don’t discount idea of the team bringing in veteran centers to training camp on non-guaranteed deals to fight for roster spot. Think of guys like Kevon Looney, Nick Richards, Larry Nance, Bismack Biyombo, Mason Plumlee, Dwight Powell, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley.

During his time in the league, Valanciunas has played for six different teams and seen action in 62 playoff games. Like Drummond, he has never won a championship. We will see if his desires for financial security and to play in Europe trumps his urge to chase a ring in New York.