Jordan Clarkson Re-Signing Looking Even More Realistic for Knicks Now

Since the New York Knicks have finally found their backup center in Andre Drummond, they can now turn their attention to figuring out their final two spots on the 15-man roster. The hope is that one of those last remaining spots can go to veteran guard Jordan Clarkson.

On Friday, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks have “expressed, all along here, a desire” to bring back the 12-year veteran in Clarkson.

Before free agency began, New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported that Clarkson remained a possibility to return to the Knicks despite the second-apron mandate. The 34-year-old guard joined the Knicks last summer on a one-year deal worth $3.63 million after the Utah Jazz waived him.

As things currently stand, New York has "roughly $6.5 million" under the second apron, which is enough for two deals worth the league minimum, per Bondy. Therefore, the Knicks could give the veteran guard a contract to the one he had last offseason and still sign a third center, which they desperately need with Ariel Hukporti signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jordan Clarkson re-signing with the Knicks is a no-brainer after the Andre Drummond pickup

While the Knicks still canvass the market for a third big, they shouldn’t waste any time re-signing Clarkson to a veteran’s minimum. Clarkson did not have the best postseason as his playing time fluctuated between rounds.

However, the veteran did have a nice moment in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Clarkson provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes.

It was a surprising performance, but much needed, especially for the veteran, who played five minutes in Game 1 and received a DNP in Game 2. Clarkson played 11 total minutes in Games 4 and 5, but when his number was called in Game 3, he answered.

And one could even make the case that Clarkson gave the Knicks valuable minutes during the regular season. He averaged a career-worst 8.6 points per game, and only shot 45.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range, which was a notable dip from the 2024-25 season with the Utah Jazz (36.2% from deep).

Nonetheless, while he didn’t shoot the best, Clarkson was still a veteran with playoff experience that head coach Mike Brown could depend on to get through the rigors of the regular season and play in a pinch in the playoffs.

Looking at the Knicks’ bench heading into next season, Clarkson is likely the fourth guard to be called upon, as Brown can turn to Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride. That said, you can never have too much guard depth, and having someone like Clarkson, a career 15.3-point-per game scorer, in your back pocket isn't bad.

His best days might be behind him, but New York doesn’t need Sixth Man of the Year candidate Clarkson. They need a steady vet at the end of the bench who can fill in where necessary.