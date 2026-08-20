Nick Richards' Latest Activity Says a Lot About Potential Knicks Signing

Throughout this offseason, the Knicks and Nick Richards have appeared to be a strong match on paper given New York's center hole and Richards remaining on the market. However, nothing has come of it, and it's been radio silent since early free agency rumors connected the two.

The buzz on Richards has started to pick up, but it doesn't involve the Knicks. In fact, he's recently been spotted working out with Heat players at the team's facility. And amid this buzz, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that Richards "absolutely wants to" join the Heat.

REPORT: Nick Richards wants to join the Miami Heat, per @flasportsbuzz



“He absolutely wants to be here. Certainly a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/b14v9CxwHX — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) August 20, 2026

This intel is far beyond just simple mutual interest given Richards is in town and campaigning for a deal. It also seems to hint that the chances of a Richards and Knicks signing are near-zero with him pivoting this hard in a different direction.

Knicks-Nick Richards signing possibility might be dead

The lack of buzz connecting Richards to New York after the initial free agency rush was the first sign that something may be holding up a deal.

After all, it was strange for such crickets, since each had something major it could provide the other with. The Knicks had a need for a solid third-string center, and Richards needed a new NBA home after being traded each of the past two seasons.

New York failing to trade for several players, or even add Moussa Cissé, only made Richards a more obvious target with the list of centers whittled down. But just because they worked as matches in theory doesn't mean a deal was bound to happen. There are factors like money, fit and role that can sometimes get in the way of an NBA marriage.

It's entirely possible Richards might want more financial security from the Knicks, who didn't even fully guarantee Landry Shamet's new deal this offseason. Or he could want to aim higher than being third on the depth chart behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Meanwhile, New York may have reservations about Richards bringing the level of defense it's seeking at center after losing Mitchell Robinson.

Whatever the hurdle, it seems large enough to prevent the most center-needy team in the league from signing the top free agent at the position. Richards seems to recognize how dire the possibility is with New York, as he's turned to an all-out attempt to get signed by the Heat.

Davion Mitchell doing runs at the Heat facility with Bam Adebayo, Bobby Portis, Nick Richards and more👀



Off-night going to put the league on notice this upcoming season.



(via Davion IG) pic.twitter.com/MMbtwgXlDB — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) August 18, 2026

Miami could be happy to give Richards a fully guaranteed minimum to add another established name alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat also lack more traditional centers, with part-time power forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Jović making up their depth at the five, so Richards may have a larger opportunity there.

South Beach would also put a ton of eyes on Richards with the Antetokounmpo trade bringing Miami added attention. Given Richards needs to boost his once-promising stock around the league, an opportunity like that is one he likely covets — that was another reason he and the Knicks made sense, as he could do wonders for his perception by being a helpful depth piece for the defending champs.

It is entirely possible Richards' efforts don't ultimately lead to a Heat deal. They, just like New York, have allowed Richards to sit on the open market for nearly two months now. That said, the big man is seemingly doing all he can to finally get signed.

Assuming Richards does join Miami, it'd be hard to view it as a huge missed opportunity for the Knicks. There's clearly something preventing them from bringing him to the Big Apple; even if it is due to constraints more than a lack of interest, Leon Rose has shown he's willing to make whatever move best helps the team, so that speaks volumes about letting Richards sit in free agency for this long.

Plus, abstaining from committing to Richards this far out from opening night allows New York to play the cut market later this preseason. That's going to bring about players who are both outright released and made available for trade due to roster crunches, which will give the Knicks a better chance at maximizing their third-string center spot than simply settling at the current moment.

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