Knicks' Chris Jent Suddenly a Hot Coaching Name Just Days After Finals

The New York Knicks became the first team to ever secure the NBA double of the NBA Cup Trophy and Larry O’Brien Trophy. To take things a step further, associate head coach Chris Jent became the first person to pull off the championship treble by also head coaching the Charolette Hornets' Summer League team to a title before joining Mike Brown’s staff.

While the Knicks will be bringing back almost the entirety of their rotation players for next season, the same might not be true of their coaching staff. Jent, who was team’s offensive coordinator, should be a red-hot commodity around the league this offseason.

In fact, the buzz connecting Jent to jobs has already begun days after the Finals.

Finals win may push Chris Jent to leave Knicks' sideline

On Thursday, it was reported by Blazers insider Sean Highkin and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer that Jent is being eyed by Portland for its open head coaching job. This comes on the heels of Blazers interim coach Thiago Splitter agreeing to join their Chicago Bulls as Billy Donovan's successor.

I’ve also heard Chris Jent has now emerged as a candidate in Portland, following New York’s run to the championship. https://t.co/uxJ99u1Yvo — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2026

According to the Atletic's Fred Katz back in April, Jent was one of the NBA’s hottest first-time head-coaching candidates based on his conversations with coaches, agents and executives.

When you have a talented coaching staff coming off a title, the poachers will come to steal them. Mike Brown isn't putting up resistance should another team come calling, though.

“Chris Jent, my associate head coach, I’m surprised he hasn’t gotten an interview. He’s our offensive coordinator. He’s been around for a long time," Brown said after the Knicks clinched the title. "Somebody needs to give him an interview because he’ll help your team win at the highest level.”

Chris Jent's experience makes him appeal to suitors that could poach him from Knicks

When Pablo Prigioni and Indiana’s Mike Weiner removed themselves from consideration to join Brown’s staff, Jent was tabbed as the guy tasked with helping spearhead the team’s offensive approach.

Joining the Knicks staff was a reunion of sorts for Jent, who played for the team briefly during the 1996-97 season and has local ties. The New Jersey native, who attended Sparta High School, was also reunited with Brown, whom he was an assistant under for four years in Cleveland and the 2006-07 Cavaliers team that lost in the Finals to San Antonio.

Prior to coming to New York, Jent spent one season with Charlotte, two with the Lakers and five with Atlanta, including the team's 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run that started with beating the Knicks. The 56-year old began his coaching career with the 2003-04 Sixers and had a brief stint as the interim head coach of the 2004-05 Magic.

Through the years, Jent has spent time with the likes of Byron Scott, Michael Malone, Mike Budenholzer, Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee.

As a player, Jent was a reserve on the Rockets team that beat the Knicks for the title in 1994. He played three games for the Knicks under Jeff Van Gundy in between stints overseas and the CBA. He holds the rare distinction of playing in more NBA playoff games (11) than regular season games (6) during his NBA career.

The Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic got ahead of the coaching carousel curve. The Bulls announced the hiring of Tiago Splitter earlier this week. Dallas and Portland are the only teams with coaching vacancies at the moment.

Throughout the playoffs, the Knicks were an offensive juggernaut. While Brown has received plenty of praise for his work, it was Jent running the huddles and unlocking the offensive. New York will be lucky to keep him, but he's undoubtedly earned a promotion and chance to lead his own team.