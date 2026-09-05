Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Long Shot Has Come Crashing Down Again

Ever since the Knicks dealt Donte DiVicenzo to the Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, the "Big Ragu" has been sorely missed.

Sure, the Knicks were able to win a title without him, but the 29-year-old has always felt like the one who got away. His defensive tenacity, confident shooting, propensity to come up clutch, swagger, competitiveness and connection to fan favorites Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart make it feel like he's destined to be a Knick.

For fans wishing for such a reunion, there was a dim light of hope last week.

Some around the league wondered if Minnesota's acquisition of Jonathan Kuminga could potentially open a window for New York to swoop in and go get their man. Minnesota, in an attempt to shed some salary, was looked at as a candidate to exercise the waive-and-stretch provision, which would have allowed them to waive the guard and stretch out his contract over a longer period. That deadline to waive players to qualify was August 29th, which passed without DiVincenzo being waived.

Some fans, though, were still curious whether roads would open later on in the season that could lead to the Knicks trading for DiVincenzo. But as of now, it all seems like wishful thinking, as reports from earlier this week have all but put those dreams to rest.

Knicks fans may have to give up on a Donte DiVincenzo reunion

NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that people within the Timberwolves organization had no plans to trade DiVincenzo.

Windhorst added that the Timberwolves are cautious about his return and realistic about just how much DiVincenzo may contribute this upcoming season, but they are quietly hopeful for a return sometime late in the season.

Between the Knicks not having much to offer to begin with, the Timberwolves having seemingly zero interest in dealing him, and there being some optimism surrounding his potential return, it seems pretty unlikely that DiVincenzo will find himself elsewhere, let alone in New York.

None of this should come across as much of a surprise, as it was an incredibly unlikely long shot to begin with.

And let's be honest: sentiment aside, the Knicks have much bigger needs than at the guard position. With Mikal Bridges, Deuce McBride, Landry Shamet, and the aforementioned Hart, the Knicks have plenty of depth there. And that's not even including Jordan Clarkson or Mohamed Diawara. Also, as previously alluded to, there's no guarantee that DiVincenzo will even play this season.

It would have been a great feel-good story to see the former Villanova Wildcat make his return to the Big Apple. But the Knicks' goal and priority is to win another championship. Acquiring DiVincenzo doesn't necessarily help with that this season.

Crazier things have happened in the NBA, so this isn't to say that it's impossible for him to end up back in New York at some point. But as things stand right now, fans shouldn't count on it.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.