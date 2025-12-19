Knicks, Donte DiVincenzo Trade Could Involve Unexpected Name

Trade talk around Donte DiVincenzo returning to the Big Apple just got more concrete. A recent SNY panel discussion revealed which New York Knicks player would likely need to change hands to make it happen.

SNY's Knicks Videos posted a discussion on social media featuring analysts Evan Roberts, Shaun Morash, and Tommy Lugauer breaking down potential trade frameworks. The challenge is straightforward but difficult: matching DiVincenzo's $11.9 million salary while operating as a second-apron team that can't aggregate contracts or take back more money than it sends out.

The most obvious salary match would be Mitchell Robinson at $12.95 million. When Roberts floated that possibility, Morash didn't hesitate with his answer. Robinson's rebounding and rim protection make him untouchable, ranking fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounding while providing defensive value.

That left Roberts searching for alternatives. He proposed building a package around Deuce McBride's $4.3 million salary, adding another player to reach the required amount. This framework would make McBride the main piece heading to Minnesota in exchange for DiVincenzo.

Lugauer reinforced the logic from a roster construction standpoint. Losing Robinson would devastate the Knicks' rebounding, an advantage they rely on heavily. McBride represents a painful but more practical sacrifice.

The panel's consensus revealed the difficult reality facing New York's front office. Any realistic path to reuniting with DiVincenzo likely runs through their talented backup guard, not their defensive anchor at center.

Why This Trade Makes Sense and Why It Doesn't

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The discussion isn't happening in a vacuum. ClutchPoints reported earlier this month that New York has held exploratory discussions with Minnesota about DiVincenzo, though the sides remain far apart. The Timberwolves reportedly want the protected first-round pick the Knicks own from Washington.

DiVincenzo was a fan favorite during his lone season in New York. He set a franchise record with 283 three-pointers in 2023-24 and averaged 15.5 points per game before getting shipped to Minnesota in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster in September 2024.

Bringing him back would address the Knicks' need for consistent three-point shooting. But the cost is significant. McBride has been one of New York's most valuable bench players this season, posting career-best numbers before a high ankle sprain in early December sidelined him. He was averaging 12 points per game while shooting 46 percent from deep and earning defensive player of the game honors from head coach Mike Brown.

Robinson isn't going anywhere either, despite the injury concerns that have him on load management. The defensive anchor remains critical to the Knicks' playoff hopes, averaging 4.5 offensive rebounds in fewer than 18 minutes per game. His ability to change games defensively makes him nearly impossible to replace.

The Knicks face a tough decision if they seriously pursue DiVincenzo. Giving up McBride would weaken their backcourt depth just as he's hitting his stride. But keeping the current roster intact means missing out on a proven shooter who already knows the system and fits the culture. Neither option is perfect, which is exactly why this conversation matters.

