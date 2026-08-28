Unlikely Knicks-Donte DiVincenzo Reunion Dream Has New Life

Earlier in the week, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Timberwolves. If you're wondering what this has to do with the New York Knicks, well the signing could possibly be the first domino to fall regarding a possible Donte DiVincenzo return.

DiVincenzo is expected to miss the 2026-27 season after tearing his Achilles during the opening round of the playoffs. But that hasn't stopped Knicks fans from clamoring for an eventual reunion to solidify the Nova Knicks infinity gauntlet.

It's something that the Knicks faithful has been talking about since the moment DiVincenzo was traded along with Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns two summers ago. That dream, at least in theory, could become closer to a reality in a few days.

Knicks need help to make Donte DiVincenzo return happen

Minnesota needs to trade or waive-and-stretch a player by Saturday to fit Kuminga under the vaunted second apron. They don’t quite have the draft capital needed to sweeten the pot to salary dump one of DiVincenzo or Josh Green, which might lead to the difficult decision of cutting one of them.

All signs indicate that Minnesota values DiVincenzo heavily and has no intention of making him a cap casualty right now. During the regular season, DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points and 1.3 steals per game while suiting up in all 82 games. He was a key cog for the 49-win Wolves.

But unlike DiVincenzo, Green will be available from Day 1 and is a good fit in coach Chris Finch’s system despite being a throw-in in the LaMelo Ball trade. Minnesota can’t waste any years of Anthony Edward’s prime and it would be a tough sell holding onto a player who will be rehabbing and is a free agent next summer.

Like Jayson Tatum a season ago, DiVincenzo, had his surgery done by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS less than 24 hours after suffering the injury. The hope is that the same rehab protocol will get him back on the court by early spring and there's a similar comeback story.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) leaves the court after losing game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tatum popped his Achilles during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2025. He worked his butt off for 10 months and returned on March 6, 2026. DiVincenzo suffered his fateful moment a minute into Game 4 of the first round on April 25, 2026.

"Putting up shots" is not significant enough to put a timeline on DiVincenzo's NBA return, but there's a world where he makes it back in late February, perhaps just after the 2027 All-Star break. It's also important to remember, however, that Tatum was the outlier and two years younger at the time.

The Knicks have 13 players under contract but only enough financial wiggle room to fit one veteran minimum contract, which counts as $2.5 million against the cap. That roster spot seems all but ticketed for a third center as the team seeks to shore up the front court behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, but Leon Rose could make a move to free up room if DiVincenzo became available.

There are ways the Knicks could make signing the injured DiVincenzo work

Rose could salary dump Pacôme Dadiet, which would leave New York with roughly $6.2 million in cap space and three open roster spots—two of which have to be filled, as required by the league. They could start the season with 12 players for up to 14 days and then sign DiVincenzo and second-round draft pick Tyler Nickel, whose rookie-scale deal would count as roughly $1.3 million against the cap.

In terms of center help, the Knicks could go the two-way route there so they still have additional depth on hand behind Drummond. That isn't the most ideal setup, but it also wouldn't be permanent, as Rose could keep digging on the trade market for a more premium third big. That'd be a sacrifice in the short-term, yet it's one that may tempt New York given the affinity for DiVincenzo inside the locker room.

Despite likely not getting anything out of DiVincenzo for the 2026-27 season, perhaps he could be an option come the playoffs. He would also serve as insurance for Miles McBride, who is entering the last season of his contract. There's a growing likelihood of him being traded or pricing himself out of a return in free agency.

Even if DiVincenzo isn't cut or bought out over the weekend, Knicks fans won't ever stop talking about bringing the Big Ragu back to the orange and blue. Maybe, just maybe one day.

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