Knicks Finally Sign Tyler Nickel to Two-Way Deal (What It Means for New York This Season)

With media day scheduled for Monday, followed by the first preseason game on Oct. 5, the Knicks are running short on time to finalize their roster for training camp.

A couple of weeks ago, the club signed a slew of veterans to training camp contracts to see if one of them will earn a spot on the 15-man roster. One of those players not signed at the time was second-round pick Tyler Nickel, who has been in limbo all summer despite showing some flashes in the summer league. However, the Knicks finally put pen to paper with the rookie wing, officially signing him to a two-way deal on Sunday, per SNY TV's Ian Begley.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel have signed two-way deals with the Knicks, team says. New York currently has one vacant two-way roster spot. Training camp opens tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 27, 2026

This was the most likely outcome for Nickel, especially with the Knicks signing multiple vets to compete for spots on the 15-man roster and the gaping hole at the third center spot.

Now, that likely won’t please some Knicks fans, considering how well the rookie played in the NBA Summer League in July (scoring 12.2 points per game on 41.3% shooting from beyond the arc). That type of shotmaking is valuable, and you’d like to lock that up on a long-term deal. But with Nickel on a two-way contract, that gives him and the Knicks flexibility heading into this season.

How Tyler Nickel’s two-way contract impacts the Knicks’ roster plans for the 2026-27 season

The first thing that stands out about Nickel on a two-way deal is that it will allow him to see time in the NBA, and he’ll get valuable reps and playing time down in the NBA G League with the Westchester Knicks this season.

For those not familiar with two-way contracts in the NBA, players are allowed to play up to 50 games while getting time in the NBA G League. They can also be signed for one or two years. For a team like the Knicks, who are trying to repeat as champs, there might not be as many regular-season minutes for Nickel.

Just look at Pacome Diadet (4.7 mpg) as a prime example. If you’re Leon Rose & Co., you don’t want to stunt Nickel’s growth and development, especially if you think he can be a player for you either later this season or down the road.

In the G League, Nickel will play in a fast-paced league against other players at the same stage as him or looking to get back into the Association. It will be a solid proving ground for the former Vanderbilt Commodore, where he can get up shots and also work on other facets of his game to become a more complete NBA player.

That said, if Nickel lights it up in the G League and looks like he could be a rotation player for head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks could convert him to a standard contract, officially putting him on the 15-man roster.

On the other hand, if Nickel’s performance slips in the NBA G League and he doesn’t look ready to contribute on a championship team, the Knicks can keep him on a two-way contract for the full season. Then, after the season ends, New York could revisit either bringing him back on a two-way deal or parting ways entirely, which is not far-fetched in the NBA, as teams are always looking to maximize their two-way slots.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Nickel performs since the Knicks didn’t give him a standard contract right away. He’ll have a chance to prove himself right away in training camp and the preseason. Then he’ll have a runway in the NBA G League to show the Knicks they made the wrong call to put him on a two-way contract.

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