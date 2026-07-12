Knicks Get a Glimpse of Rookie Big Man Who Could've Been Theirs in Summer League

The Knicks have $3.27 million in breathing room below the second apron after re-signing Jordan Clarkson earlier this week. This means they can sign one more veteran minimum deal and have $824,000 in space or sign a rookie, such as second-round pick Tyler Nickel, and have $1.92 million in space.

Those numbers also mean the Knicks would’ve barely been able to fit rookie big man Tarris Reed Jr., whose cap hit would've been roughly $3.18 million had they selected him 25th overall last month. Leon Rose’s intentions to save dollars and add draft future draft capital to the cupboard were clear and sensible during the draft.

Obviously, Rose couldn’t have predicted the team-friendly extensions that Jose Alvarado, Mohammed Diawara and Landry Shamet would eventually sign. Punting on the first round and securing five future second-round picks gave Rose financial flexibility and the assets needed to pursue a more proven big man down the line on the trade market.

Knicks' draft strategy was geared towards their goal of ducking the apron threshold

Replacing Mitchell Robinson on the discount aisle hasn’t been an easy task for the Knicks. Fourteen-year pro Andre Drummond was brought aboard on a veteran minimum deal, and the team is still looking for one more serviceable big man to replace the outgoing Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, who also departed in free agency.

Andre Drummond was signed to help replace Mitchell Robinson, but that doesn't mean that the Knicks are satisfied with their frontcourt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knicks fans aren’t too excited about the idea of Drummond filling Robinson's shoes and soaking up important minutes at center. But they would’ve been intrigued by the 22-year-old rookie out of UConn. Reed is physical, relentless and a vacuum on the glass.

Tarris Reed gives Knicks a glimpse of what could have been

The Knicks got a firsthand look at the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center during Saturday’s NBA Summer League matchup against the Spurs. In 23 minutes across the 70-49 loss for New York, Reed had nine rebounds—four offensive—and five points. He also added a pair of assists and a steal to complete the well-rounded outing.

It wasn’t an eye-opening performance by any means, but his motor and potential were on full display.

TARRIS REED JR WITH A DIME TO MALIQ BROWN 🔥👀



Big man connection is on full display 💥@TarrisReedJr x @MaliqBrown1 pic.twitter.com/pdznktpE9Q — HOOPS NATION (@_HoopsNation) July 11, 2026

In San Antonio's opening game in Vegas, Reed had 14 points and 10 rebounds—four on the offensive end—in 21 minutes. The game marked the first professional meeting between Reed and St. John's product Zuby Ejiofor, who was selected 23rd by the Hawks, after the two battled for the past two years in the Big East. Both youngsters were the apple of Knicks fans' eyes during the draft process.

Reed has shown signs of rust after not playing a game since the NCAA championship in April. In 35 games last season for UConn, the St. Louis native averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks. Connecticut coach Dan Hurley recently discussed his transformation from a raw athlete into someone ready to have a long career in the Association.

"Getting that guy to play with an identity, a dominance around the basket, becoming a great screener, rim protector, rebounder," Hurley said on an ESPN Summer League telecast (h/t @StorrsCentral). "Getting him to do things that aren't very sexy at a championship level, it's made him a guy who played in the Final Four and became a first-round pick. It was a brutal process, but it was worth it in the end."

Knicks might regret passing on drafting Reed

All the things Robinson hung his hat on are Reed's calling cards. He embraces the dirty work, gobbles up rebounds on both ends, sets bone-crushing screens and protects the paint—things that never make the highlight reel but win games. As an added bonus, he has flashed incredible instincts and passing abilities at the top of the arc on offense.

The Spurs will blend Reed’s physical presence with Victor Wembanyama's and enter the league as one of the most underrated rookies who can make an immediate impact. For the sake of Knicks fans who wanted Reed during the draft process, let’s hope he doesn’t turn into an immediate game changer and the one that got away.

Based on the Knicks' current financial outlook and the thinning free-agent market for centers, it can be argued that they should’ve drafted Reed and figured out the rest later. But when you’ve won the title, it’s hard to criticize, leaving it to time to tell if they'll eventually regret passing over the UConn product.