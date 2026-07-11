Dream Knicks Center Signing Post-Drummond Seems Impossible Now

The Knicks have been on the hunt for centers to round out the rotation while the rest of their roster becomes finalized. There's been plenty of potential targets mentioned, with one of those names being Moussa Cissé.

Even after the eventual signing of Andre Drummond, Cissé remains a popular target. The 6'11" Maverick is a great athlete who plays with a very high motor. In his limited time in the NBA, he's showcased potential as a possibly elite rim protector.

Cissé also proved he can be a physical screener and showed promise as an efficient roll-man and finisher around the rim. While he's still raw and needs some time, he'd be a great in Robinson's role. His playstyle contrasts Drummond's and they could've made for a fun platoon pairing.

But all hopes of that have seemed to have gone out the window in the past few days.

The Knicks' Dream Backup Center Might As Well Be Off the Board Now

On Friday afternoon, Mavericks reporter Noah Weber mentioned that Cissé was seen walking into practice with Dallas' Summer League team earlier in the morning. While the media was not permitted to actually watch the practice, he did elaborate that Cissé had his practice gear with him.

Media was not permitted to watch practice, but he had his stuff with him like he was going to work out with them. — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) July 10, 2026

A player obviously wouldn't do that if he didn't feel like his return was likely. He's not officially on the Summer League team and could've easily just worked out on his own. But a showing up for the team feels like a return is imminent.

Even Cissé wasn't seen rekindling his flame with the Mavericks, it wouldn't have been easy for the Knicks to sign him. The Guinean 23 year-old is a restricted free agent. That means the Mavs can match any offer he signs.

This offseason, we've seen plenty of centers sign for more than previously expected. Quinten Post, a fellow restricted free agent with only a year more of experience and similar numbers to Cissé, recently signed a three-year, $30 million deal that the Warriors refused to match.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to match Quinten Post's three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies, allowing the 7-footer to join Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The Grizzlies add Post to a reshaped frontline that includes No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey,… https://t.co/rQ5KYqV2YE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

Day'Ron Sharpe also got a two-year, $20 million deal. Jock Landale agreed to a one-year $14 million deal. And both Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic deals north of $10 million per year.

The Mavericks would've needed to be outbid by a significant margin, and if the backup center market looks the way it does, the Knicks were never going to be able to extend a competitive offer to Cissé. Their only hope of prying him away from Dallas was going to be a lack of interest from either side.

Instead, it looks like both parties are looking forward to continuing their relationship. And the recent big man signings have all but ensured that New York would be priced out of even having a chance at their dream reserve center.

Now they'll need to consider less attractive end-of-bench options or try to pull off a trade despite the difficulties they're having finding a willing partner.