Just-Released Guard Could Help Knicks Stomach a Tyler Kolek Trade

While the Knicks continue their search for center help, they'll also need to consider what other positions they could shore up ahead of opening night.

Though New York has a strong stable of guards currently on hand, that could change quickly, especially if the team decides to trade someone like Tyler Kolek in exchange for a big man.

As a result, it's worth the Knicks keeping an eye out for guards with upside who could be worthwhile flyers to take. One such candidate has just popped up, as the Clippers are waiving two-way player Sean Pedulla, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving two-way guard Sean Pedulla, league sources told @hoopshype. Pedulla was the NBA G League Rookie of the Year, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game during the G League regular season. pic.twitter.com/qgnZKh9QJT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 6, 2026

Considering the Knicks' roster situation and what Pedulla brings to the table, there are several reasons why this could be an excellent match.

Knicks should consider claiming Sean Pedulla off waivers after Clippers release

First things first, Pedulla is a talented player. He just captured the NBA G League Rookie of the Year award this past season with averages of 23.6 ppg, 6.8 apg and 5.1 rpg. He also shot 36.9% on the year from three-point range, and showed clear intent to be a real threat from deep with a staggering 7.6 attempts per game beyond the arc.

Despite standing only 6-foot-1, Pedulla had no trouble creating open looks for himself or hitting contested shots, which is exactly what you want to see from a smaller, offensive-minded player. But Pedulla also made sure to be a disruptor on the other side of the floor, as he also notched 1.6 steals per contest.

Why would the Clippers let a player like that go? Well, Los Angeles is changing over its roster with the pending Kawhi Leonard trade, which will see the arrival of talented guard Gradey Dick. If it's completed, there is far less need for the depth Pedulla provides.

That said, the Clippers' loss would be the Knicks' gain. With all three two-way contract slots vacant, New York has room to add Pedulla right in and still sign a center (or two) through this means. This is important, as the frontcourt is the more pressing agenda item, yet it could still be addressed while also welcoming in Pedulla.

Sean Pedulla's offensive credentials make him worthy of Knicks' attention for two-way contract. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player like Pedulla also would help raise the ceiling of the Knicks' current developmental projects. There's no guarantee he ever dominates the NBA like he did the G League, but his monstrous numbers give him the potential to be the next diamond in the rough success that comes from this path.

New York could certainly use more lottery tickets with some faltering and others still unclear. The team already lost one promising youngster in Ariel Hukporti this offseason, while recent first-round pick Pacôme Dadiet seems unlikely to ever pay off. Even the enticing Mohamed Diawara still has questions to answer, despite some flashes, and rookie Tyler Nickel's outlook with the team is murky to say the least.

Kolek is part of that young stable of pieces, and he could actually be the closest to rotation-worthy. But this is also what gives him actual trade value. With the Knicks retaining Jose Alvarado in free agency and inking him to a three-year deal, there isn't a big need to keep Kolek around anymore, especially if trading him could help address the more pressing issue of center depth.

If New York did manage to claim Pedulla successfully off waivers, or even sign him should he hit the open market, the organization would then have an instant replacement for Kolek who wouldn't even take up a main roster spot (assuming he's on a two-way).

That'd ensure the Knicks still have a young guard who could turn into something more and can be developed, but with the added benefit of being on a non-guaranteed contract.

The next couple of months before the season tips off are all about how New York can maximize its depth to help this championship-winning starting lineup vie for a repeat. Adding Pedulla would be one way to still have an intriguing guard around while also making trading Kolek for a big more palatable.

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