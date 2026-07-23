First Glimpse of Tyler Kolek's Offseason Is Exciting for Knicks

This marked the first year Tyler Kolek didn't participate in the Summer League for the New York Knicks. It was a sign that the organization had faith in its young guard, who played in 62 games last year and served as an option off the bench for Mike Brown.

With the Knicks having enough trust in Kolek to leave him to his own devices, he has been seen working out with the likes of Bones Hyland, whom the Minnesota Timberwolves brought back at the end of June, and known personal coach Chris Brickley. Several videos have recently surfaced on social media of the three of them working out together.

In one, Kolek was seen working on his three-point shot. He pulled up to the line twice in it, making back-to-back threes. It was a drill that had him working on his shot creation. That's one skill the Knicks would probably love Kolek to add, given that he only attempted 1.8 three-pointers per game in 2025-26.

Tyler Kolek training with Chris Brickley. Looking very sharp shooting the 3!



Via Tyler Kolek IG pic.twitter.com/kESGjxNcKt — Mauro (@muhfuknfunnyguy) July 21, 2026

In the next, Kolek was guarded by both Brickley and Hyland. He was tasked with making shots in traffic.

Tyler Kolek getting some offseason working out in 💪 pic.twitter.com/FEap4kNxKI — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) July 22, 2026

The third one saw Kolek going one-on-one with Hyland. The two of them traded shots back and forth.

Tyler Kolek vs Bones Hyland 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GtVmd6wjOp — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) July 18, 2026

Important offseason for Tyler Kolek will look to turn flashes into Knicks role

Working with Hyland is encouraging to see, especially if the Knicks if the plan is to increase Kolek's role next season. With Deuce McBride headed to free agency next year, the Knicks could end up trading him, opening the door for Kolek to get more opportunities off the bench.

Hyland could be an excellent comp for what Kolek could develop into. He averaged 16.6 minutes, 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, as well as shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.8% from deep this season. The Knicks would be ecstatic if that's the type of production they saw from Kolek in Year 3.

While Kolek didn't have much of a role in the NBA Finals, he did show glimmers of what could be throughout the year. During the NBA Cup Finals against the Spurs, Kolek was electric. He scored 14 points, had five rebounds, five assists, and a block. He was 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 5 from three.

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A little after that, Kolek was huge on Christmas Day. Down 17 with ten minutes left against the Cavaliers, the guard hit three threes and was instrumental in their comeback win. Jalen Brunson even remarked that they don't beat Cleveland without Kolek.

Then in March, after Kolek dropped 42 points in the G League, he added 11 points to his day when the Knicks called him up. Those points came in garbage time against the Wizards, but being able to perform that double-duty was impressive nonetheless.

Kolek may have averaged just 11 minutes a game last year, but he also showed that he can come through when the lights get bright. It's imperative for Kolek not only to stay on the trajectory he's on, but also to take a leap in his development.

One way for that to happen is for him to be more of a sharpshooter and create more shots for himself, which is what it looks like he was doing with Hyland and Brickley.