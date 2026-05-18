History Gives Knicks Every Reason to Push Through Game 1 Rust

The Eastern Conference Finals will run through Madison Square Garden thanks to the knocking off the top-seeded Pistons Sunday night in Game 7. The Knicks will become the first team seeded third or lower with home-court advantage in the first three rounds of playoffs since the 1990 Trail Blazers, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Since falling down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in round one, the Knicks have been on a historic stretch of basketball. They are winners are seven straight and haven't lost a game since April 23. New York's 19.4 point margin of victory is the largest ever in a single playoff run and they've set plenty of records along the way. They’ve also had plenty of time to rest.

The Knicks will have had eight full days off when Game 1 tips off Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Cleveland gets just one day to recuperate after coming off back-to-back seven game series. Even if the Cavs are more in game rhythm, the Knicks can't let this contest slip if they're rusty.

The Knicks should benefit from what ailed them last spring, which was running on fumes

History is on the sides of teams with a longer layoff. Since 2016, NBA teams are 14-3 in the conference finals when playing fewer semifinal games than their opponent.

In playoff history, teams coming off at least a week of rest are 26-11. History bodes well for the Knicks when it comes to the rest vs. rust debate, but not when it comes to letting Game 1 of a playoff series at home slip away.

The Knicks have never won a playoff series after losing Game 1 at home. Seven prior times in franchise history – 1969, 1989, 1995, 2013, 2021, 2023 and last spring – the Knicks have lost the opening game of a best-of-seven series at the World’s Most Famous Arena and never recovered.

That creates a sense of urgency and major motivation to win, even if it's ugly, Tuesday night. Especially given Cleveland has just one loss at home in these playoffs, so stealing one back to tie things up won't be easy.

The Knicks and Cavs are no strangers to each other

There’s plenty of Déjà vu with this matchup. New York opened their season at MSG against the Cavaliers and the two squared off on Christmas Day. They also met in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs.

These teams are mostly different from not only three years ago, but even from just seven months ago.

Three springs ago, the Knicks eliminated Cleveland's core-trio of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in five games despite not having home-court advantage. That series marked the first playoff voyage and series win of the Jalen Brunson era.

That Tom Thibodeau group was relying upon the likes of Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin. Mike Brown is now the man in charge and the captain is instead being flanked by Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Cleveland is a far different ball club these days with Long Island’s own Kenny Atkinson running the show instead of J.B. Bickerstaff. They acquired notorious playoff-shrinker James Harden and familiar foe Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. They have shooting with Max Strus, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill. This series isn't some cakewalk.

Last year, many in the Knicks universe felt relieved when the fourth-seeded Pacers knocked out the top-seeded Cavs to give New York home court and a seemingly easier road in the Conference Finals. That same thing just happened with the fourth-seeded Cavs knocking out Detroit. It's on this group to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

That starts with taking care of business Tuesday night.