Two years ago, the New York Knicks reached a crossroads with Julius Randle. The Knicks traded Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, and as long and winding and wonderful as that road has been, they’re now back at that same crossroads.

They could have extended Towns last summer. They tried to, insofar as they reportedly offered $76 million less than the max the big man can sign for, which KAT predictably declined.

James Dolan ended talks unilaterally after Towns, asked at media day if he expected to have reached an agreement after leading the Knicks to their first title in 53 years, told reporters, “No s—, Sherlock. I just won a championship. You’d think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys think I have something else to prove.”

A month into the season, Towns has proven that his price tag is climbing, and the Knicks’ leverage is in free fall.

The case for Towns vs. his peers

KAT joined the Knicks in the fall of 2024 on the eve of training camp and with big shoes to fill. Towns left bigger footprints from day one: Towns played 62 games in 2024-25 and averaged 24 points and nearly 13 boards on 53/42 shooting.

In Year 2, he represented the Knicks as an All-Star for the second time, then completely changed his game on the fly in the playoffs, upgrading into something the league has never seen: a playmaking 7-foot sniper who plays bully ball, owns the glass and defends the rim and in space.

Some wondered if KAT hadn't caught lightning in a bottle, that his level of play in the postseason was everything coming together in a way that wasn’t sustainable. They were right. He’s been even better.

Six players make more money than Towns this season and only one has been as dominant. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of three players, along with Towns and Nikola Jokic , averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Yet while Antetokounmpo (24%) and Jokic (30%) have struggled from deep, Towns is making 42% of his threes. But wait, there’s more.

Towns joins Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama as the only three players scoring 20-plus a game, rebounding at least 20% of available boards and assisting at least 20% of his teammates’ baskets, while posting a true shooting percentage of at least 60%. The only other player in history to do so is Jokic.

The Knicks play faster with Towns than without him. The spacing he creates simply by standing upright outside the arc creates more room for his teammates' passes and drives than any other center. He's dribbling less than ever and more decisive than ever.

More than a third of the time that he's fouled, he makes the basket. If the Knicks were still title-thirsty and a player who might be a free agent was putting up those stats for someone else, they'd be furiously prepping their pitch to bring him to New York.

Can you imagine the Heat, with the chance to extend Antetokounmpo next summer, offering him $76 million less than the max? Or the Nuggets with Jokic? If they did, how long would it take before two-thirds of the league contacted those players' agents with offers to move heaven and earth to sign them?

Or the Knicks having to explain to Jalen Brunson, at the peak of his powers and having done all he has to get the Knicks where they are, that KAT wasn't worth re-signing?

The case for Towns as historically great

There’s a bit of a historical echo to Towns and Wembanyama being the best centers on the league’s two best teams. In some ways the differences between the two are reminiscent of the NBA’s original big man rivalry: Wilt Chamberlain put up numbers no one had ever imagined that few, if any, have approached since. Bill Russell sublimated his gifts into a narrower role, though just as impactful and ultimately more successful.

Today, Wembanyama is the guy with the alien box scores, while KAT keeps shooting less while shooting better and controlling the game from every other angle: the offensive glass, the defensive glass, scoring beyond the arc, passing from out high, scoring from the low block, passing from the post, protecting the paint and defending the perimeter.

Towns is blocking shots more often than ever, creating steals more often than ever and fouling less than ever. When the Knicks had a second center like Mitchell Robinson to play alongside Towns, that level of defense from KAT was a luxury. The Knicks don't look nearly as comfortable pairing him with Andre Drummond, meaning Towns is often the last line of defense. Good thing he's such a good one.

There was no second apron in 1964. Even if there were, can you picture Red Auerbach telling Russell to take a pay cut? Or Franklin Mieuli explaining to Wilt why the Warriors can’t afford to pay him and Al Attles what they’re worth?

Tick tick tick, Knicks

It was difficult to understand the Knicks’ reticence to extend Towns last summer. Every day that passes where they don’t is incremental insanity.

Towns is on record saying he’s open to a non-max extension. He’s highly intelligent; even if he weren’t, he knows for the Knicks to keep the band together, everyone has to give up something. Management making their first offer nowhere near respectable, then giving KAT the silent treatment for not liking it, was...a choice.

It doesn’t seem like this should be difficult. Bam Adebayo has a three-year deal with an average annual value of $55 million. Evan Mobley’s five-year contract averages out at $54 million per. Wembanya just signed a max rookie extension that pays him more per year at age 22 than what the Knicks offered Towns at 31. The Knicks aren't refusing to offer him what he's worth; they haven't even offered him what lesser bigs are making.

The longer the Knicks don’t make a fair offer, the harder it is to envision an endgame that doesn’t end badly. Towns has a $61 million player option for next season.

Would the team and/or player want to go into 2027-28 after being unable to agree on a contract for more than a year? Would Towns decline the option and become a free agent, assuming there’ll be a market for his skills? Impossible to guess.

The simplest solution to a problem that never need have existed: pay Towns what he wants. The sooner, the better. There's a fine line between a great team that pulls off lots of close wins and a bad team that usually comes up short.

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