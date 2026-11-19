After their win Tuesday in Toronto, the New York Knicks travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Thursday night. You probably know the basic outline of the Wolves' season so far: LaMelo Ball comes in, Anthony Edwards gets hurt, the team soldiers on. Let’s take a deeper look at the Knicks’ next opponent.

1. The Wolves keep changing and keep winning

A few years ago, Karl-Anthony Towns formed Minnesota’s 1-2 punch along with Ant. Next it was Julius Randle’s turn. Last summer the Wolves made another seismic move, trading Randle for cap space to then move Naz Reid for Ball. The gamble was clear: Minnesota’s gotten smaller while adding a dynamic backcourt partner for Edwards. How’s that working?

So far, so good. They lost Edwards in their fourth game, then dropped two of three as they adjusted to the loss of their star. Since then it’s six wins in seven games, including at Houston and a mini-sweep of the 9-5 Trail Blazers. Their game against the Knicks kicks off a stretch of four out of five at home, where they’re 7-2.

You’d think their rebounding would have fallen off with KAT, Randle and Reid all gone. Instead the Wolves are the league’s best defensive rebounding side and sixth on the offensive glass, thanks to Jaden McDaniels seamlessly stepping into a larger role and the emergence of second-year man Joan Beringer. Signing Jonathan Kuminga and playing him primarily as a wing adds muscle and athleticism.

The names keep changing, but the Wolves keep winning.

2. Good defense is contagious

The Timberwolves rank seventh in defensive rating. That’s no surprise: they’ve been a top unit over the years under Chris Finch. Even so, Minnesota presents a defensive challenge greater than any New York has seen this season.

The Wolves are first in opponents’ three-point percentage, second in threes allowed and third in both opponents’ two-point and field goal percentage. They defend at high level without fouling and force turnovers; couple all that with a team that plays at the fourth-fastest pace and the famously sloth-ish Knicks could be in for a long night. New York has faced Boston and Detroit, but Minnesota is the biggest defensive test so far for the defending champs.

LaMelo wasn’t acquired for his defense, but even he’s gotten in on the glory, making two critical plays on that end to lift the Wolves to a last-second comeback win over the Blazers.

Trailing by one and defending the inbounds, Ball was on Jrue Holiday. When Donovan Clingan, inbounding, looked toward Holiday, Ball leaned forward and to the right, goading Clingan into thinking that’s where he was expecting the pass. Instead Ball anticipated correctly: Holiday went left, but Ball beat him to the spot and knocked the ball away, creating the fast break to give his team the lead.

On the game’s last play, Clingan was again inbounding, this time from the baseline beneath the Wolves basket, Ball defending him. The Blazers try a lob to Robert Williams III, but it’s deflected and ends up in the hands of Toumani Camara, all alone for the lay-in. Or he would have been, had LaMelo not instinctively moved toward the paint as soon as the inbound was deflected. If he's a nanosecond slower, the Wolves lose a heartbreaker. Instead, his timing was perfect, he blocked Camara’s shot and the Wolves got the W.

Asked about it afterward, Ball told reporters, “Honestly, I feel like I’m doing the same s— I been doing.” The numbers say otherwise. He’s scoring and diming less than ever, and while his usage rate is the lowest since his sophomore year he’s also turning the ball over more than ever.

But Ball is a new star on a new team, and the star he was brought in to play with has been out. That could be a blessing in disguise, giving the new point guard all the time and freedom he needs to figure out his fit with his teammates before getting Edwards back.

3. Rudy Gobert is giving Andre Drummond

Rudy Gobert (1.0) is barely blocking more shots per game than OG Anunoby (0.8). After Minnesota finished top-five in blocks three of Gobert’s first four years there, they’re middle of the pack so far. What are we to make of that? Has Gobert suddenly lost his mojo?

Doubtful. When you’ve won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, tied for the most ever (until Victor Wembanyama finishes playing) and finished top-three another three times, the likeliest explanation is teams aren’t testing Gobert like they used to. And players are human, the season is long and variables are a-plenty. There will be struggling. The Knicks have been dealing with that with Mikal Bridges. But there are signs Gobert isn’t having the same impact he once did on the other end of the floor.

A career 75% shooter from three feet and in, Gobert is only making 57% this year. His career adjusted two-point percentage, a stat that sets 100 as the league norm, is 125, meaning he’s been 25% more efficient taking twos than is normal. Which you’d assume, given the man is a sentient mountain. The addition of Ball was expected to supercharge Gobert as a finishing force, but his adjusted two-point rating has cratered to a career-worst 84, 16% below average. He hasn’t just slipped from prolific to average; he’s freefalling.

Gobert isn’t making the shots he has to make. His free-throw percentage has plummeted to 44%. Few teams have a starting center who can rebound and defend like he can, even with the mileage he's run up. But he’s starting to look like early-stage Andre Drummond, a rebounding machine who can’t guard on the perimeter or finish around the basket. Unlike Drummond, Gobert isn’t making the veteran’s minimum; he’s pulling in $36.5 this season and has a player option for $38 million in 2028.

To frame it another way: Landry Shamet, playing out-of-his-mind basketball for the Knicks, has a player efficiency rating this season of 11.9. Gobert's PER is currently 11.8. Shamet makes $30 million less. Whatever you think of the validity of this or that stat, it's not a good look for the Wolves.

Gobert was the first big import of the Finch years, the statement of intent by a historically inept franchise that they were ready compete at the highest level. Have they finally put together everything around him they need to take the next step (and keep Edwards from ever wanting out), only for their defensive linchpin to no longer be up to the task?

The answer to that question won't be known until the playoffs. Tuesday will tell us how the Knicks and Wolves measure up in November. It should be a fun one.

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