Knicks head coach Mike Brown’s team was without three players for Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers, including Karl-Anthony Towns, who was ruled out due to illness. That didn’t stop the Knicks from winning their fourth straight game and once again leaving Brown’s mother feeling ill after the team gave back all of their 26-point first- half lead and then some.

"Thing I like about our group…

Nobody panics



"But that Cardiac stuff

I don't like it.



"My mom doesn't neither KAT"



–– Mike Brown

On Knicks comeback habit pic.twitter.com/qZgAmuG6gn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 18, 2026

“I still don’t like the cardiac stuff, my mom doesn’t either, KAT,” Brown told reporters after his team won another decisive game in Toronto earlier in the week.

What was a comfortable 66-43 halftime lead turned into a nail-biting 97-96 victory thanks to Mikal Bridges's heroics. New York trailed for the first time all night with 3.2 seconds left after a boneheaded Andre Drummond foul sent Deni Advija to the charity stripe, setting up the déjà vu moment.

The Knicks' most recent buzzer-beating win came on a Bridges walk-off three-pointer against these same Trail Blazers in March 2025. It's actually uncanny how similar this was, with the Knicks down two points with 3.4 seconds left and inbounding at half-court during that contest in Portland.

The game was a tale of two halves. The Knicks came out and made their first eight threes and scored 1.93 points per shot in the opening frame. It looked like they would cruise to an easy win in front of their alumni on homecoming night at Madison Square Garden.

But for the second straight game, the offense stalled in the second half. Brown's shorthanded team was outscored 29-15 in the third quarter and mustered just 31 second-half points after a 40-point first quarter.

Time after time, these Knicks have proven that they know how to execute when it matters most. That wasn't the case, however, during the early stages of the season, with the team having a 1-6 record in games in which the score was within one possession (three points) in the final five minutes.

It is, and always will be, the cardiac Knicks

During that stretch, the Knicks had a crunch-time net rating of -17.4. The offensive rating was a paltry 100.0 compared to a defensive rating of 117.4. The team has played just 16 games, yet 11 have come down to the waning minutes.

Clutch time stats are a great way to explain what happened in important moments, but not a great way to project what might happen in future, similarly important moments. Smarts fans didn't let the lack of early-season clutch-time luck fool them into thinking the defending champs have lost their late-game magic.

Since then, the Knicks have found a way to win in crunch time, with all four of their recent victories coming down to the wire. They are 10-3 over their last 13 games after a sluggish start to the season that included a 0-3 start.

The Knicks' identity is back, and up next is a chance for some revenge against the Pacers on Sunday.

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