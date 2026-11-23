Jalen Brunson has been known to get off to a slow start during his time as a Knick. But without fail, the 2026 NBA Finals MVP comes alive and reminds everyone he's one of the best players in the league.

Despite that, detractors made bold claims at the beginning of this season when Brunson stumbled out of the gates with a few subpar performances. However, just as he has done over the last few seasons, he's shut them up.

So how, exactly, has the Knicks' captain ignited his recent hot streak? Let's take a look.

1) Simply making shots he should

In a league that is so often referred to as a "make-or-miss league," a portion of Brunson's improved play can absolutely be attributed to him just making more shots—something that plagued every Knick not named Karl-Anthony Towns early on.

The reigning Finals MVP started the year off by missing attempts that fans have become accustomed to seeing him make. Brunson looked a bit rusty on above-the-break threes and around the rim. In his first eight games, Brunson was shooting just 24% on floaters and 33.3% on pullup jump shots while shooting just 34% on above-the-break threes and 22.2% on non-restricted area paint shots. Much of that has changed, though. Since then, Brunson is shooting 42.8% on floaters and 53.8% on pull-up jump shots while shooting 44.1% on above-the-break threes and 47.6% on non-restricted area paint shots.

Compared to his first seven games, Brunson's true shooting percentage, two-point percentage, three-point percentage, and free-throw percentage are up 8.8%, 4.9%, 12.0%, and 14.3%, respectively, in his last 10 games. As you can see, he's cleaned up in a lot of the areas he's struggled in while maintaining efficiency in the areas he was already doing well in.

2) Better in the clutch

Brunson has earned the moniker "Captain Clutch" and is consistently amongst the league leaders in clutch points and postseason points. He's also less than half a year removed from a memorable postseason run that saw him compile more clutch highlights than a lot of players have throughout their entire careers.

But that didn't stop people from wondering if Brunson had lost his late game magic.

The last few games prove that it's still there. Despite not living up to his clutch reputation early on in the season, the point guard has been much better as of late. He's hit some crucial baskets over the last couple of weeks. Brunson currently leads the league in points, three-pointers made, and assists in the clutch. The Knicks started the season struggling in close games. But they've since started to flip that narrative with Brunson's late-game heroics back.

3) Scoring more within the flow of the offense

There are so many things that make Brunson a truly unique offensive engine. He's a true three-level scorer. He's incredibly strong. He has a high basketball IQ. There isn't a pass or shot that he can't make. He takes care of the ball. And, as mentioned above, he's clutch.

But the one thing that distinguishes him from most of the other high-volume scorers in the game is his unique ability to be elite without having the ball in his hands.

Brunson obviously has the ball in his hands a lot. But he's also maybe the best off-ball player in the game outside of the one and only Stephen Curry. He doesn't stop and watch the ball like a lot of stars. He instead continues to move and will willingly mix in screens and cuts. And likely due to his time playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, he's developed into a great shooter off the catch.

With the Knicks leaning into Towns' passing more than they did at this point last season, Brunson has benefited greatly. Towns leads the team in assists to Brunson with 19, which is 11 more than anybody else on the team. But more telling is the fact that 14 of those 19 assists have come in their last 10 games, which coincides with when Brunson's offense started to get going. The point guard has also been assisted on 42.6% of his made field goals in the last 10 games, which is significantly higher than the 31.1% clip he was at last season.

4) Playing less with Josh Hart

Hart's shooting remains a hot topic with this team. He's very obviously a good player—one who happened to shoot 41.3% from three last season. But his lack of aggression from three and early-season offensive struggles still impact the Knicks' spacing nightly. And despite being incredibly close friends, Brunson has been better offensively with Hart off the floor for the second year in a row now.

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This season, Brunson is averaging 25.8 points per 36 minutes while having a 54.8% true shooting percentage this season when playing with Hart. But without Hart, he's averaging 31.2 points per 36 minutes with a 57.2% true shooting percentage.

Hart missed three games due to an ankle injury and has seen inconsistent playing time since returning. That's resulted in Brunson playing more minutes without Hart lately and he's flourished in those minutes.

5) Even better playmaking and decision making

It isn't just Brunson's scoring that has seen an uptick lately. In the first seven games of the season, Brunson averaged just 5.3 assists per game. The combined shooting struggles of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and the aforementioned Hart did not help that number.

But over his last 10 games, Brunson is averaging 6.4 assists per game while averaging the same number of turnovers. He's consistently done a great job of taking care of the ball and finding teammates, even if he is still prone to overdribbling and sometimes forcing the action (see the end of the Timberwolves game).

And maybe the most encouraging part about it is that while he and Towns have yet to fully maximize each other's talents, their two-man game seems to be slowly improving.

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