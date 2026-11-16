Jalen Brunson scored multiple baskets in overtime, including a go-ahead corner three with 32.7 seconds left, which pushed the Knicks to 7-6 on the season. The 112-108 victory north of the border was a step in the right direction and marked the 14th consecutive win against Toronto dating back to December 1, 2023.

The Knicks have historically dominated these Raptors and yet found themselves in a dogfight, even with Kawhi Leonard in street clothes. The defending champions survived despite a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, and it took a playoff-like effort down the stretch to do so.

Heading into the contest, the Knicks were among the NBA’s worst in the clutch, with a 1-6 record in games in which the score was within one possession (three points) in the final five minutes, per Stefan Bondy of the NY Post. Their net rating under those circumstances was minus-88.7, far and away the worst in the league with as big a sample size.

All of a sudden the Knicks have collectively lost their clutch gene

The one win in the clutch came against the lowly Chicago Bulls, and the ineptitude late in games is very uncharacteristic of this group. Fans are so accustomed to Jalen Brunson putting on his Superman cape and stealing wins from the jaws of defeat.

During the regular season last year, the Knicks posted a 58.6% clutch win percentage, ranking 7th in the league. Meanwhile, Brunson led the league in clutch points for a third straight year with 143 total regular/postseason clutch buckets.

Throughout the championship run, Brunson led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring and averaged 9.9 points in the final frame. The only other player in the play-by-play era (since 1996) to average 9.9 or more 4Q points on a title team was Dirk Nowitzki (9.9 in 2011), as per NBA insider Tommy Beer.

Jalen Brunson has made it clear that he needs to be a key factor if the Knicks want to succeed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, en route to the franchise's first title in 53 years, the Knicks were 6-2 in games they trailed by double digits, which was the best such playoff record for any team during the play-by-play era. In the Finals, the Knicks, amazingly, trailed all five games by double digits. But they came back every time, and their 29-point comeback in Game 4 was the largest comeback in Finals history.

The Knicks weren't exactly the comeback kids during the regular season, however. According to John Schuhmann of NBA.com, coach Mike Brown's team was 46-6 (third-best) when leading by double digits, but just 14-26 (10th-best) in games they trailed by double digits.

It’s way better to learn stealing a win than picking up another loss, and that's exactly what happened in Toronto. The Knicks still have a lot to clean up, and they can't rely on Captain Clutch dragging the team to the finish line every night. But it was about time the ball bounced their way in closing time.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.