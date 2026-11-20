That's three wins in a row for the New York Knicks after their 102-99 win in Minnesota on Thursday. When you're up 19 early in the third quarter, a lot of things went right. When you're clinging to a three-point lead in the dying seconds, something went wrong. Studs and duds were aplenty in this one.

STUD: Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns

In their first year together, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were two great players operating alongside one another. Two years later, their two-man game has become one of the league's most devastating.

You see it when they're together, running as many picks-and-rolls as it takes to get Brunson one-on-one against Rudy Gobert, or KAT the ball with LaMelo Ball guarding him. Or when Brunson is feeding Towns in the post. Same for when Towns is feeding a cutting Brunson from the top of the arc.

You also saw it last night in their time apart. Both players took 20 shots. Towns scored 22, Brunson 21. In the first half Towns took charge, virtually unstoppable, scoring five times at the basket while splashing a couple of threes while nearly earning a double-double by intermission. At that time Brunson had just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

In the third KAT's shooting fell off but Brunson picked him up, scoring 14 of New York's 25 in the frame. No Knick shot well in the fourth (3-of-18), but they'd built enough of a cushion to withstand the Wolves' late run. A lot of that was due to their two stars both not only being talented enough to always be closing, but ego-less enough not to care who gets the ball—or the glory.

STUD: The bench guards' professionalism

Every Knick reserve guard who played last night could have had a gripe.

Fresh into a four-year deal, Landry Shamet has outplayed Mikal Bridges all season, filled in beautifully for Josh Hart when he missed a few games and entered last night third in the East in plus/minus, yet he's back on the bench.

Jose Alvarado's closer-than-your-shadow defense had LaMelo Ball and Bones Hyland visibly frustrated at times; he signed an extension last summer but has since seemingly fallen below Tyler Kolek on the depth chart.

Kolek played as well as he ever has during his extended run, including a five-dime first quarter last night filling in for Brunson when the captain left for the locker room after taking a shot to the face fronm Ball; his reward was to sit on the pine the entire second and third quarters. Miles McBride's played 14, nine and eight minutes the last three games.

And if the city and the Garden weren't always bustling, the sound you'd hear from that quartet would be crickets.

Kolek played half the fourth quarter. Shamet played the majority and only took one shot, but who knows how much spacing he provided simply by being out there. In seven first-half minutes, Alvarado was +7. McBride has been a reliable sixth man-type for years; compared to that a three-game sample is a fart in the wind.

Bringing the right players together isn't the hardest part of assembling a champion. Bringing in the right talent and having that talent buy-in to do whatever it takes in whatever role they're given is. The Knicks didn't win last night just because of how their players played. They won—and win—because of how their players embrace their roles. Whether they're getting the spotlight or cheering from the sideline.

STUD: Andre Drummond, the floor-spacer?

You might have missed it, given the main story for much of the night was how good the Knicks looked and then became "They're gonna hang on, right?" But something happened that Knicks fans haven't seen in two and a half years.

With a little under three minutes to go in the third, Mikal Bridges drove to the cup and passed the ball to Andre Drummond at the dotted semicircle just in front of the free-throw line. Drummond did not look for a teammate to give the ball to. He didn't drive or go into a post-up. Drummond lofted a 10-foot jumper. And it went in.

Years of Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti and now Drummond as their backup centers have given the Knicks a lot. Rebounds. Second-chance points. Toughness. What they haven't offered is range. At all.

Don't look for Drummond to turn into Brook Lopez. Last year's three-point explosion in Philadelphia aside, he's never been much of a shooter. But anything that expands the Knicks' offensive repertoire is welcome, even if it stays in the closet most nights.

Thursday night, Drummond gave us his range. Compared to Mitch and Hukporti, Drummond could be Terry Mills. Look it up.

STUD: Ed Flynn

In the opening frame, Ball hit Brunson in the face. The Knicks didn't like it, especially since it sent Brunson to the locker room three minutes in. But they didn't appeal it.

In the final frame Ball elbowed Hart in the throat but was credited with an and-one. With like 0.1 seconds to go before it was too late, the Knicks challenged the call. They won their appeal, and the Wolves didn't score for nearly two minutes. Thank you, Ed Flynn.

Flynn is the new video replay challenger, hired after three years as a video coordinator with the Pelicans. He's told the Knicks to appeal 11 calls and they've won nine. On a night like Thursday night, winning those challenges doesn't just give the Knicks an immediate benefit. Winning them can create brief psychological boosts.

The Timberwolves play at a quicker pace than 85% of the league. Sitting around twiddling your thumbs for three minutes while the older, slower team that's winning is getting a breather is never ideal. Losing a challenge can be deflating; letting that frustration fester, even for just a single possession, can cost you points. In a three-point game, every point is meaningful. It turns out so is Ed Flynn.

DUD: KAT's acting

With three minutes to go in the fourth, New York was up 11. Towns was out high defending Gobert, who swung his arms near but never into KAT's face. Towns acted like he'd been hit and the referees called an offensive foul.

Chris Finch appealed, and before you even saw the replay, the sound of 17,000 Minnesota fans reacting told you Towns flopped. The Wolves got three points out of the ensuing free throw and possession, which could have been an enormous swing if the Knicks had gone on to lose.

In the first quarter, Towns went down near the baseline and was helped up by his father. Hopefully after the game Papa Towns reminded his son he's never going to be a professional soccer player.

Don't be taking dives. The cameras will catch it, and particularly given how good a job Towns has done staying out of foul trouble, he doesn't want to develop a rep for flopping. Leave that to the professionals at Arsenal, Real Madrid, etc.

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