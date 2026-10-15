Knicks Should Be All Over Trey Jemison for Reunion After Release

Over the summer, the New York Knicks lost big men Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency. The center depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns was depleted, yet took a further hit with the loss of two-way free agent Trey Jemison III, who joined the Raptors in early August on the same kind of pact.

Jemison suited up in one preseason game for Toronto, where he recorded six rebounds and one assist in eight minutes against the Clippers. However, the Raptors decided on Wednesday to part ways with the 6-foot-10 big. He suffered a hand injury that may have played a role in Toronto cutting bait.

The Raptors have waived Trey Jemison.



Jemison suffered a hand injury a few games back. 905 a possibility from here.



Two 2-way spots now open. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 14, 2026

Regardless, this gives New York the chance to unexpectedly reunite with Jemison. The three-year pro maintains two-way eligibility for this upcoming season and the Knicks could still use some organizational front court depth behind Towns and 15-year veteran Andre Drummond.

Jemison proved capable of soaking up regular season minutes

The Knicks can add one more player on a veteran minimum deal and that spot seems likely ticketed for a center. James Wiseman seems to have the edge for that spot over the likes of Bruce Brown, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley, the latter of whom suffered a hamstring injury in New York's most recent preseason game.

Even if a third center sticks around, the Knicks would be wise to use one of their two-way spots on an extra serviceable big. Tyler Nickel, Kevin McCullar Jr and Jaden Akins occupy the three spots and one of them would need to be waived to bring back Jemison. But the Knicks aren't forced to hold onto any of those players since they're on non-guaranteed deals, and making any maneuver wouldn't count against the cap sheet.

Jemison should have plenty of suitors in a marketplace with a handful of teams still seeking an insurance-depth big. The Kings, Lakers and especially the Sixers, who have an open two-way spot and need front court help following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Hukporti, come to mind.

Over the summer, Jemison was notably absent from the Knicks Summer League team. He was there, however, for the team's ESPYs appearance and is well liked. The Knicks may prefer a more familiar option like Jemison in the short term while trying to cobble together center depth without a trade.

Due to being on a two-way deal, Jemison wasn’t eligible to play in the postseason, but he had his moments throughout the year. He bounced between the big club and New York's G League affiliate in Westchester, where he averaged 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 31 games.

During three NBA campaigns, Jemison has appeared in 76 NBA regular-season games with the Wizards, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Lakers and Knicks. His calling card is rebounding, screening and physicality in the painted-area. He’s not a high-impact defender but is fairly mobile and active.

Adding Jemison back into the fold wouldn't be a sexy move. But you can never have enough big men depth to get through the rigors of the 82-game season.

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