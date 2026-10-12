Knicks' Center Battle Is About to Hit a Potential Turning Point

This preseason has already generated plenty of center talk around the New York Knicks, whose addition of Andre Drummond looks more than promising. However, tryout big man James Wiseman has flashed what makes him a candidate to join the opening night roster as well.

The same cannot be said for fellow tryout centers Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley, who didn't suit up in the second exhibition and have been quieter in terms of camp buzz. This has fed into the notion that Wiseman's the early frontrunner in this battle.

Bruce Brown, James Wiseman, Tyler Nickel and Jaden Akins are playing today.



Agbaji, Eubanks, Bradley and McCullar playing in the next game. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) October 8, 2026

However, there are still three preseason games left, and Mike Brown has already said the plan is for Eubanks and Bradley to play on Monday, while Wiseman gets a turn on the bench. As a result, this sets up the center competition to take a turn—but there are several potential directions it could go.

Knicks could go all-in on James Wiseman if Eubanks, Bradley struggle Monday

Frankly, Eubanks and Bradley need to treat Monday as their last stand in this camp battle, since neither started on the right foot in the first contest.

Eubanks managed one point and a rebound, committed a turnover, and also committed two fouls. Bradley made his only shot attempt but had no other major stats recorded. Both logged just six minutes, while Wiseman saw nine and made the most of it (eight points, five rebounds, and a block).

A good game from either big man against Minnesota with Wiseman out of the equation would keep the door to a roster spot open. Though each guy has enjoyed time as a role player in their respective careers, New York is looking for the best man for the job. This raises the stakes and makes it very likely the Knicks don't just settle for someone this preseason, so Eubanks and Bradley can't solely rely on being big humans to punch their ticket to the Big Apple.

The Wolves are also a great test for a backup big looking to impress Brown, considering they'll deal with a towering Minnesota frontcourt that features Rudy Gobert and hyped second-year big man Joan Beringer. Eubanks and/or Bradley having success in this matchup against a top power in the West would be the best way to make their case that they can hold down the fort for a few important minutes a game in the third-string role.

But if neither player does well on Monday, it could be a good possibility that's the effective end of the open competition. New York only has two preseason games after the Wolves contest, and those are important tune-up reps ahead of opening night. It'd more than benefit the Knicks to move full-speed ahead with Wiseman as the third big, rather than wasting time on two lost causes (assuming they don't show anything versus Minnesota).

Given the third-string role could be crucial for New York this campaign, between keeping Karl-Anthony Towns fresh after a long playoff run and needing someone who can step up if Drummond's health issues pop up again, any extra looks it can afford Wiseman may pay off.

It'd not only help him start the year strong in case he needs to pick up any slack, but also be very useful for a player who's only made five NBA game appearances over the last two seasons to get more minutes in as he preps for a big change.

New York may not be able to control Wiseman's body holding up all season long, but it can control how prepared he is to be a valuable contributor. If he appears to be the guy, the Knicks shouldn't waste time diverting resources to getting him ready for opening night. That's what makes Monday such a pivotal moment for their center search.

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