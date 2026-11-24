Landry Shamet has been on the floor for the Knicks for a total of 908 possessions this season, and the raw numbers are simply absurd.

The Knicks have a 102.9 DRTG and 51.4% TS% against with Shamet on the floor. In 670 non-garbage time possessions with Shamet off the floor this season, the Knicks’ defense has a 118.4 DRTG and 58.8% TS% against. That’s a giant swing when he's sitting.

A lot of the dominance from the Knicks with Shamet on the floor defensively has been because of his seismic emergence in the trenches. Because data is everything to me, I put together some parameters on what the “eye test” might take into consideration into what makes up a good POA (point-of-attack) defender.

What the data says about Shamet’s defense...

Here are the three questions to ask: Is the defender good at fighting over screens? Is the defender good at containing drives? Is the defender good at contesting shots?

Luckily, tracking data from the NBA can give us a good idea of how a certain POA defender does within these three defensive pillars. Plugging in all of the data spewed out 143 qualifying defenders entering Monday night’s games—each player had defended at least 85 tracked screens and at least 30 tracked drives, while also contesting at least 80 tracked shots.

Using the z-score method which compares each player’s output against league average and averages the three components together, the best POA defender entering the week of Thanksgiving? None other than Landry Shamet.

On the season, Shamet has gone over screens 68.4% of the time (+1.02 standard deviations above the NBA league average 57.9% rate). Much of his POA value comes from his ability to contain drives, not allowing ball-handlers to get more than two feet past him—that’s the “blow-by” threshold—on 80.9% of the drives he’s faced (+1.55 SD vs. NBA’s 67.6% league average rate).

Per the tracking data, he’s allowed just a 50.4% effective FG%, which is +0.79 standard deviations better than the 54.3% expected FG% against.

Add that all up and Shamet’s average z-score for the three defensive pillars outlined above is +1.12, ranking right ahead of Detroit’s Kevin Huerter, Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith, and Washington’s Kyshawn George. Defensive stalwarts like Jaylen Wells (+0.77), Jaden McDaniels (+0.73), Derrick White (+0.60), and Dylan Harper (+0.54) also rank in the top 15 of the composite scoring.

If we take a look at the top 50 POA defenders, according to this z-score composite ranking system, Landry Shamet fills in at the top right corner in terms of being elite at screen navigation and stopping drives.

Teammates Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Deuce McBride also find themselves in the top right. Mikal Bridges finds himself in the bottom right because he’s great at screen navigation, but his aggressiveness leaves him as a negative drive stopper.

Source: NBA Tracking Data

Because the data might be a little overwhelming on the eyes and brain, let’s take a look at some examples from the past two games.

Nov. 21 vs. Portland

He found himself going up against Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Damian Lillard in the Knicks’ win on Saturday vs. the Blazers. They were a combined 4-of-12 (33.3%) from the field against Shamet—none of the three guards hit a single three against him.

There were back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter where Shamet played a part in turnovers committed by Henderson. With 9:22 left in the quarter, he fought over a screen and forced a turnover. Right after, he chested up a drive and drew an offensive foul.

Notably in that same game, Shamet had to deal with two tough drive attempts from Jrue Holiday, and he stonewalled him each time. Late in the second quarter, he cut off a Holiday drive and contested a shot of his near the rim.

Then, there was a 10-15 second sequence midway through the third quarter where he had to fight over a screen, chest up on a Holiday drive, and he forced a miss on a pull-up jumper.

And we can’t forget Shamet smothering “Dame Time.” With about 33 seconds left in the first half, Shamet played perfect defense on Lillard, not allowing him to gain a step on him on a penetration attempt, tightly contesting a missed floater.

He later had a tight contest on a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Nov. 22 vs. Indiana

The very next night, right after playing around 36 minutes vs. Portland on Saturday, Shamet had to go up against a scrappy Pacers team on Sunday. The trio of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined to shoot 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the field when defended by Shamet. They didn’t have much luck driving on him, similar to the issue that the Blazers had going up against Shamet the night before.

Andrew Nembhard presents a tough battle for any POA defender because of the strong shoulder he uses when he tries to create space. At the very end of the first quarter, Shamet absorbed a shoulder from Nembhard and forced a miss on a step-back shot.

He then worked through a second-quarter screen and contested another step-back shot against him early on in the quarter, forcing another miss.

Early in the second half, Shamet found himself having to work against Aaron Nesmith. He chested up a drive to the hoop less than a minute into the half, forcing a miss on a driving finger roll layup. However, Karl-Anthony Towns was unable to reel in the rebound, Nesmith gathered it in, and then Shamet had to commit a foul to prevent him from scoring.

Shamet had to guard Kelly Oubre Jr. in the fourth quarter while giving up two inches and 20 pounds to the wing. However, that didn’t stop him. He navigated around a forceful screen, was able to stop a drive, and he put up a healthy contest on a pull-up shot, which didn’t go through the hoop.

While Shamet might not get the recognition during awards season across the league for his exceptional point-of-attack defense, he’s still shown how crucial he is to the team’s overall defensive plans. The data and the eye test backs that up.

This isn’t even taking into consideration how amazing he’s been on the offensive side, which has been well documented.

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