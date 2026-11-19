“Where would we be without Landry Shamet?” When the Knicks signed the journeyman in 2024, nobody thought that that question would be uttered once, let alone dozens of times. Two years later, Shamet is not only a champion, but a player that is somehow in the middle of outplaying his contract and outperforming expectations for a third straight season.

Each time though, it’s dumbfounding just how he continues to impress the Knicks and their fanbase. Shamet began his career finding it very difficult to stick. His defense was serviceable and he could always shoot well enough. But neither were good enough to offset him not being elite at the other thing. That, coupled with a lack of size and plus athleticism, left him a professional nomad. But after re-signing with the Knicks and securing the ability to play in the same city three seasons in a row for the first time in his career, Shamet is off to an incredible start.

The front office, the coaching staff, his teammates, and the fanbase likely would’ve gladly taken a repeat of his 2025-26 performance. 14 games into the new season, he’s eclipsed it. Shamet has been one of the few Knicks who been immune from the team’s early season shooting struggles and has avoided Mike Brown’s experimentations because of it. The guard enters Thursday averaging 10.4 points per game, while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.5% from three, both of which would also be career highs. And the improvements don’t end there. According to craftednba.com, Shamet is also posting career highs in defensive versatility, DARKO, and points created per game, which includes both points scored and points assisted on.

It also isn’t just individual. It’s not rare to see players whose numbers look glamorous but can’t translate their own success to their team’s. You can’t say that about Shamet. As you might have guessed, or seen over the last few weeks, the team has performed significantly better when Shamet plays. The Knicks have a -6.8 net rating with him off the court, but are an incredible +17.4, leading to a +24.2 net swing, which blows last season’s +2.2 net rating swing out of the water. New York was better when Shamet played last season, but that’s been even more true this season. And so far, it’s not in a select few areas. The team is pretty much better in every notable category when he’s in the game.

Landry Shamet Is Outperforming His Contract and Becoming More Indispensable to the Knicks Than Ever Before

Offensively, effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, three-point shooting percentage, three-point attempt rate, and free throw rate improve when Shamet is on the court. Defensively, opponent effective field goal percentage, and opponent three-point percentages are also much lower with him playing. To put it into perspective, Shamet has the 14th-highest net rating amongst the 290 players in the league that average more than 15 minutes per game. That’s pretty good considering the Knicks are paying Shamet roughly $5.35 million per year, which ranks 268th in the league. And with starting shooting guard Josh Hart dealing with injuries and a slow start, Shamet has truly been a savior for this team.

Even the best bench players go through peaks and valleys as the season progresses. And Shamet will not be an exception. But nothing about what he’s currently doing is unsustainable. It’s not like his positive impact is a result of a 70% three-point shooting percentage or some extraordinary free throw rate, nor are his stats offset by one outlier game. Even with the expected slumps, Shamet looks primed for another great season. You could make the argument that he has been the team’s third most valuable player this season making the deal he took this summer even more of a steal than initially believed.