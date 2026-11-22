When the defending champions narrowly avoid blowing a 26-point lead with a buzzer-beating three, it’s easy to feel like they have all the answers. And the Knicks are definitely rolling after beating the Trail Blazers for their eighth win in 10 games. But a number of questions came up along the way.

Here are a handful.

1) Will anyone who didn’t play vs. Portland be available for Indiana?

The Pacers visit Madison Square Garden for the second game of a back-to-back, but they may not know who they’ll actually be facing. In the Portland game, the Knicks were without Karl-Anthony Towns (illness), OG Anunoby (calf) and Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis).

Mike Brown was able to mix and match 14 Knickerbockers in the win, with only three playing more than 30 minutes: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Landry Shamet. Up 26 in the first half, he probably wished they could keep the lead large enough long enough to rest everybody, as in previous blowouts over Chicago and Milwaukee. That didn’t happen.

“Illness” can be anything from a stomach bug to the flu to COVID, so Towns is probably a coin flip as far as availability; given he gave Indiana 23 points, 13 rebounds, five dimes and three steals the last time these teams met, one suspects if there’s any way he can suit up, he will. Soft-tissue injuries are notoriously finicky, and the Knicks have worked with Anunoby long enough now to know the value of resting him until he’s 100%—no point risking a more serious setback. Hopefully Clarkson’s foot pain is manageable.

The Knicks didnt have to burn anybody out in the win over Portland. We’ll see if that pays off against Indiana.

2) Should Landry Shamet be starting – but not in place of Mikal Bridges?

The pecking order around the Knicks’ guards has been pretty fixed for a while. Brunson and Bridges start, with Josh Hart as a sort of guard/power forward hybrid. Miles McBride is the sixth man. Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado make up the rest. Could that be changing?

Probably not. After scoring double figures only three times in the first 13 games, Bridges has done so in two of the last three. Mike Brown is loyal to his starters, stating during the preseason that they were the only players whose jobs were secure. Not everyone is a Point-A-to-Point-B person; the Knicks know who Bridges is and what he can bring. If Brown didn’t waffle on starting him during the worst of times, he’s not thinking about it now that Bridges’s play is looking up.

What about Hart?

While deserving of the same trust and patience Bridges enjoyed, Hart’s numbers have gone in the opposite direction. After scoring 10 or more in the first three games of the season, making more than half of his threes, he’s scored that many once since. In that time, his three-point percentage is 29%. In 2026, Hart grabbed 9-plus rebounds in a third of his games. This year? Only once.

Of course, to measure Hart strictly by the numbers is like thinking the Colosseum is a broken-down rock pile. The Knicks—and the rest of the league—know how unique and how important Hart is in their engine room. Brown tried benching him early last season and it didn’t work, not for Hart and not for the team. Doing so now would probably be premature, if not rash.

And as most coaches point out, who starts matters less than who finishes. Over 82 games, it takes everybody’s best to survive and thrive. So far, Shamet’s been so good it leaves you wanting more. Maybe, ironically, that’s what keeps him on the bench. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

3) Are the Knicks managing minutes with a trade in mind?

Nine. 12. 20. 25. 26. Those are McBride’s minutes per game from his rookie year through last season. The trend line is easy to see.

22. 18. Nine. Eight. 14. Those are McBride’s minutes the last five games. The trend line is easy to see.

42/44/79. That was his shooting slash a year ago. This year it’s 43/42/83. He’s shooting a little less inside the arc and getting to the line half as often, but otherwise Deuce is producing pretty much like he always has. Yet his minutes are falling.

In the Knicks’ first seven games of the season, Mo Diawara played seven minutes total. He then played 21, 14, 18 and 11 in the next four games. In the five games since, he hasn’t seen the floor.

McBride is a long-standing contributor on both ends of the floor. Diawara intrigued enough as a second-round rookie last year to earn a four-year contract, helping this year’s team to three wins in the four games he played. What gives? Maybe it’s something that has nothing to do with either player.

The Knicks, as everyone and their mother knows, have limited options to improve the roster. Their most realistic avenue to improve their 2027 title odds would come via trade. McBride is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Diawara is making less than $3 million every year of his deal. Combined, they make just over $6 million. That’s the number that matters more than their three-point accuracy or their minutes.

Certainly, Shamet’s play has cut into McBride’s minutes, as have improvements from Kolek. As New York’s best point-of-attack defender, Alvarado’s role will likely grow come playoff time. The Knicks won the title with McBride’s playoff minutes mirroring what he’s playing this year. Perhaps that awareness, coupled with Diawara’s rich potential—he’s only 21—has Leon Rose and company thinking that duo can help the Knicks more in a deal down the line.

4) Does the defense rest?

NBA teams average 113 points a game this season. The good news: the Knicks have given up fewer than that in 16 of their 18 games. They’re fourth in defensive rating and giving up the second-fewest points in the Association. The bad news: they’ve failed to hit that mark 15 times themselves.

Let’s focus on the positive. Shooting streaks come and go. The Knicks were always likely to start the season behind the eight-ball, coming off a far shorter and more festive offseason than the other 29 teams. And regressions to the mean mean it’s unlikely players like Bridges, Hart and Anunoby are going to shoot as poorly as they have so far. If year after year of evidence shows you’re a 37% three-point shooter and a month into the season you’re at 30%, odds are you’ll finish nearer the former than the latter.

Defense is no less a creature of continuity and faith than offense. That culture was already in place from before Brown arrived, but success breeds trust. Remember: in 19 playoff games last spring, their four opponents broke 100 points 10 times, barely half. Carrying that intensity over, buttressed by Towns continuing to defend at the level he reached in May and June, allows Brunson to work back from wrist surgery, Bridges the time to come around and Hart to go scoreless while still contributing to a win.

After three straight road wins, the Knicks will look to strengthen their home-court advantage, where they’re 5-3. Four in a row at home is good for what ails you and thankfully the Knicks are looking pretty healthy. When the offense catches up to the defense, watch out.

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