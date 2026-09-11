Miles McBride Trade Isn’t Actually a Given for Knicks, Despite Benefits

With the departure of beloved big man Mitchell Robinson, Miles "Deuce" McBride is now the longest-tenured Knick. He’s also been one of the most impactful players for a few years now, but a large portion of the fanbase is forgetting that as he enters the last year of his ridiculously team-friendly contract.

There’s a school of thought among many that the Knicks NEED to trade McBride. He’s the only piece that could net New York a true replacement for Robinson, is due an extension and was mostly ineffective in the playoffs.

Yet, the reality is the Knicks have options amid this dilemma—including ones that involve keeping him around.

What McBride brings to a repeat bid is undeniable

It seems what most remember at the moment is the reserve's ugly playoffs offensively. McBride went 0-for-8 and scoreless over the last three games of the Finals. The recently turned 26-year old averaged a dismal 5.6 points across 19 playoff outings and logged six points or fewer in 14 of those outings.

However, he was still +141 throughout the entire playoff run, sent Philadelphia home with 25 points in Game 4 and was clearly still rusty after missing 28 games in the regular season following sports hernia surgery, which he recently admitted put him at only 50% during the postseason.

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before getting hurt, McBride was averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game on 45%/43.4%/85.7% splits. Despite the injury riddled campaign that also saw him miss time with a left ankle sprain, McBride was one of the best sixth men in the league. The No. 36 pick of the 2021 draft has transformed his game over the years into one of the better 3-and-D players in the league.

Last year, McBride ranked in the 92nd percentile in perimeter isolation defense and the 97th percentile in off-ball chaser defense, per Basketball Index. He also shot a career-best 41.3% from long distance on a whopping 6.6 attempts per game.

Over the past two seasons, the Knicks have been 5.4 points better per 100 possessions with McBride than without. He's also been one of the best bargains in the league. The West Virginia product made $4.3 million last year and has a deescalating salary of $3.9 million for this upcoming season, a measly 2.8% of the cap.

Knicks extension for Miles McBride can't be ruled out after latest buzz

Now, a big raise is likely coming for McBride.

"If [Deuce McBride] hit the open market right now, I would think he would get multiple years… the full mid-level," SNY's Ian Begley said on The Putback earlier this summer.

The going rate for the full mid-level exception for the 2026–27 NBA season is $15,044,000 for the first year. However, Begley went on to mention this week that the McBride’s representatives have been in regular contact with New York's front office ahead of the season with the goal being a multi-year extension to stay in orange and blue.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are also extension-eligible for the Knicks. How those numbers shake out and New York's desire to stay below the second apron in 2027-28 will largely decide McBride's fate.

With Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek already providing guard depth, the Knicks could theoretically survive a world without McBride. But as great as Shamet and Alvarado were in the championship run, McBride has a higher level than both.

McBride did not sign an extension before the Aug. 11 "soft deadline," which would mostly prevent the Knicks from trading him during the season. This doesn't mean a McBride extension won't happen eventually or that he can't be extended and moved.

There is a scenario where McBride can get a decent extension—like three years, $55 million—while maintaining his trade eligibility, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. This would be because he makes below the average annual NBA salary, and a trade-eligible extension can start at up to 120% of the average NBA salary.

The bar for trading McBride before or during the season should be fairly high. It may very well be that one more year of the two-way dynamo is more valuable than what they can get in return now, even if they lose him for nothing in free agency. A potential sign-and-trade could also be a possibility next summer if they hold onto him.

With the goal being to repeat as champions, keeping McBride gives them the best shot over a lot of trade options.

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