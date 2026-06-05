Most Notable Knicks News and Notes as They Enter Game 2 vs. Spurs

The New York Knicks are back in action tonight as they will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks are riding an incredible 12-game winning streak in this year’s NBA playoffs, which includes Wednesday night’s 105-95 Game 1 over the Spurs.

Despite the Knicks taking Game 1, New York is still considered an underdog heading into Friday's matchup. That being said, if Brunson and co. can snatch another win on the road, it sets them up nicely in their return to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

However, before tonight’s game tips off at 8:45 p.m. ET, we have the latest information on Game 2, including injury reports, referee assignments, and player comments.

Knicks-Spurs Game 2 injury report

According to the league’s latest injury report, the only player from either team listed is backup center Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is listed as probable with a fractured right fifth metacarpal on his hand.

The veteran big man was listed on the Game 1 injury report but ended up playing 13 minutes off the bench. Not only was it a question of whether Robinson would play, but of how effective he would be against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

Robinson didn’t do much offensively (two points), which is not surprising, given the nature of his injury. However, he grabbed six rebounds, including five on the defensive end.

Mitchell’s presence on the glass in tonight’s game will be crucial, as the Knicks can’t depend on Josh Hart to have another 15-rebound outing. At the same time, New York fans would love for that to happen, as the Knicks were only outrebounded by five in Game 1 (54-49). If the Knicks can keep it close on the boards in Game 2, it should give New York a good chance to go up 2-0.

Tony Brothers leads referee assignments for Game 2

In Game 1 on Wednesday night, we had Scott Foster as the crew chief. And now for Game 2, Tony Brothers is getting the call as the crew chief for tonight’s matchup. Joining Brothers on the floor will be Josh Tiven, Tyler Ford, and Mitchell Ervin, who will be the alternate.

Officials for Friday's Knicks-Spurs Game 2:



Tony Brothers

Josh Tiven

Tyler Ford

Mitchell Ervin (alternate) pic.twitter.com/cXjlJdKI4u — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 5, 2026

Brothers has officiated 14 games in this year’s playoffs, averaging 45.9 called fouls per game, according to NBAStuffer. The home team wins 50% of games when Brothers is the crew chief, which is not what Knicks fans want to hear.

But what could work in the Knicks’ favor tonight is that the foul percentage against the home team is 50.6 compared to 49.3 for the road team. Also, Brothers was the crew chief for Spurs’ Games 2 and 5 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where San Antonio dropped both games.

Victor Wembanyama explains what the Spurs must do after losing Game 1

Following Wednesday night’s loss, superstar big man Victor Wembanyama spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon. He was asked about the matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns and whether he plans on making any changes for Game 2.

"The reason we lost the game isn't technical. We need to approach the game with a better mental state. We need to play our game, we need to be normal. We don't need to do anything incredible," Wembanyama said.

The MVP runner-up further explained what he meant by the Spurs needing to play “normal.”

"Normal means trusting each other, trusting the basketball gods, trusting the game plan, executing. Not relying on talent so much to make shots or to save the day,” Wembanyama said via SNY Knicks. “We’ve been playing a certain way all season, and it's really successful this way. There’s no reason to change the day the Finals start.”

Victor Wembanyama defines what he means when he says the Spurs need to play "normal":



"Trusting each other, trusting the basketball gods, trusting the gameplan. Not relying on talent so much to make shots or to save the day." pic.twitter.com/ETKQLiw4pJ — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 4, 2026

To the Knicks’ credit, they did a good job of not letting Wembanyama dominate and do what he wanted to on the floor.

The third-year big man dropped 26 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. However, he shot an efficient 12-of-13 from the charity stripe and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Towns played a huge role in that on both ends of the floor, as he stayed out of foul trouble and didn’t settle on offense. In fact, he made it a point to go after Wembanyama, which you want to see if you’re a Knicks fan.

That said, the Knicks must hope that Towns can play with the same attention to detail tonight, as they can’t afford for him to get into foul trouble, especially with Robinson already banged up.