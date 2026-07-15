Grading Every Knicks 2026 Free Agency Signing So Far

It’s hard not to be impressed with how the New York Knicks have operated this offseason.

With a mandate from team owner James Dolan to stay below the second apron, the Knicks have shrewdly signed much of last year’s bench to long-term, cap-friendly deals. For a team paying big money to a starting five (with looming extensions for Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart), the Knicks were able to retain much of their depth without incurring the harsh, team-building restrictions that come with exceeding the second apron.

Of course, there is one big, notable exception: Mitchell Robinson. The reserve big man was the casualty of the Knicks ducking the second apron, instead joining the Boston Celtics on a three-year, $47 million contract. In his place, the Knicks signed Andre Drummond to be their backup center.

The Knicks’ offseason may not yet be done; they still need a third-string center and they may yet be able to land more veteran depth with their final roster spot.

But with 14 roster spots filled and five signings already done, we’ll hand out grades for the Knicks’ free agency work so far.

Andre Drummond: one year, $3.87 million

Grade: C

It’s okay to praise the Knicks’ ability to stay below the second apron while criticizing the overall decision to do so. While there are numerous restrictions that come with going above the second apron, they are arguably worth it for one year to keep together a deep championship roster.

As mentioned, that choice cost them Robinson. While Robinson carries injury risk, some on-court limitations, and a minutes cap, he was still arguably the best backup center in the league.

In Robinson’s place is Drummond, who is—yes—a historically good rebounder who can fill Robinson’s shoes in that department. He has a tad more on-ball skills than Robinson and may be able to hit cutters in the half-court in some “hub” actions.

The downgrades in defense, finishing around the rim, and physicality will be apparent, however.

The question is whether Drummond can be half as good as Robinson on the whole while costing a fifth of the price. That remains to be seen. It’s unclear who else the Knicks could have signed while they sorted out the Robinson-Drummond swap.

By the time Robinson was reported to have agreed to a deal with the Celtics, many of the other free agent backup centers were off the market. Drummond may have been the best remaining.

Drummond is fine in a 10-15-minute role. The Knicks will miss Robinson if Drummond needs to play 20+ minutes due to an injury to Towns. Considering there is already speculation that the Knicks will search the trade market for another center in-season, it’s hard to be blown away by this move.

Landry Shamet: four years, $23.9 million

Grade: A

Shamet saw his stock rise considerably after an outstanding postseason, to the point where some in the NBA world speculated that his next contract could pay him $10 million-plus per season. Even a deal in the $6-8 million range seemed likely, pegging Shamet as another likely offseason casualty.

The Knicks made out like bandits here if Shamet can stay on the floor and continue to hit 39% of his threes while playing strong point-of-attack defense.

Only $12 million of Shamet’s contract is guaranteed and a bulk of that comes in the first two years. That’s good protection against the possibility of Shamet getting injured, which is the only real risk in bringing him back.

Jose Alvarado: three years, $14.3 million

Grade: A

Alvarado had a player option worth $4.5 million for the 2026-27 season. It was reported that he and the Knicks agreed to push back the decision date for that option in the lead-up to free agency.

In that time span, the Knicks convinced Alvarado to return for some contractual security, but at a lower cap hit. Alvarado is set to make $4.43 million next season, a hair lower than his player option. He makes $4.79M the year after and only $5.1M in the final year of the deal.

Like Shamet, it’s a tad surprising that the Knicks were able to convince Alvarado to return for a price that seems lower than what may have been available on the open market. The Athletic’s John Holinger had valued Alvarado at higher than his original $4.5 million option.

Once again, it’s shrewd maneuvering by the Knicks to secure a backup point guard who proved plenty capable of being on the floor for the biggest moments.

Mohamed Diawara: four years, $11.2 million

Grade: A+

The Knicks were at risk of losing Diawara this summer, due to unique circumstances with his Bird Rights and the Knicks’ cap situation. Instead, the Knicks ended up locking Diawara into a deal that has the potential to become the best in the NBA.

There are shades of Miles McBride’s extension in 2024 to this deal. Like McBride’s $13 million extension back then, it’s a bet that a player who has shown flashes over inconsistent playing time has several leaps still to make.

Diawara isn’t yet a certified seventh or eighth man in a rotation, but he is a long, tall wing with good shooting touch, good court vision, and solid defensive instincts.

It’s certainly possible that Knicks fans are a tad higher on Diawara than the rest of the league, in the way that many fanbases become enamored with their own young players. But Diawara has real promise. If Diawara can become a legitimate rotation wing, the Knicks will have a solid rotation member making an average of just $2.8 million.

Furthermore, only $5.3 million of the deal is guaranteed and that’s over the first two years of the deal — excellent protection in the event that Diawara doesn’t pan out. If he does, in 2028-29, the third year of the deal, Diawara is set to make just $2.8 million, which as of now, slots him to be the 156th highest-paid player in the NBA (before any new deals are signed).

Jordan Clarkson: one year, $3.87 million

Grade: B+

There’s not much to dislike here.

Clarkson signed the same deal as Drummond. (Like Drummond, he only carries a $2.3 million cap hit, which is another cap-savvy move by the front office.)

The difference is that Clarkson may well find himself fifth on the guard depth chart while Drummond could reasonably be the first man off the bench if Towns gets in foul trouble (barring the Knicks making another move at center this offseason).

Clarkson reinvented his game last year to become a gritty defender, rebounder, and hustle player. He did so while seemingly bringing positive energy to the locker room. If Clarkson can maintain that mindset and find his three-point stroke (28.6% post-All-Star break), he arguably deserves a spot in the rotation.

If he doesn’t, well, it’s a minimum signing. Clarkson also gave up trade veto power as part of the deal, so New York could explore a split down the line should his return be unimpressive.