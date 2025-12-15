Blake Griffin Endorses Knicks, Chris Paul Trade

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade narrative was one that's already produced explosive highs and menacing lows, with the Milwaukee Bucks' unhappy star reportedly sounding readier than ever to hit the road before a strained calf sidelined him for several weeks. It provided a sudden, uneasily temporary silencer to the story just as every team's fan base was starting to compile potential asset packages, with squads like the New York Knicks getting roped into the drama as a marquee landing spot.

Contrast that with the quiet confusion of the Chris Paul saga. The 40-year-old is nowhere near as much of a catch as the 2x MVP Antetokounmpo, having been sent home by his Los Angeles Clippers. His demanding personality isn't for everyone, but he still has plenty to offer as a winning veteran.

That's where the Knicks come in. Their front office publicly disavowed the rumors that they'd make a run at Paul shortly after he was made available for trade, insisting that they were happy with the current iteration of the squad and willing to continue building around their current roster, but one of Paul's closest former teammates would support a potential Eastern Conference debut for Paul.

“What’s crazy is you’ve seen him get to Oklahoma City and see him be a leader, a mentor, a guy who is sort of teaching and helping guys learn the game," former player-turned-Amazon Prime analyst Blake Griffin said. "He did that for us with the Clippers. Houston was sort of a different situation. He went to Phoenix and it was the first time in forever Phoenix really had true success, with Chris Paul at the point guard. Chris Paul left, and so Phoenix fizzled. CP was in San Antonio and sort of did the same thing."

Feb 5, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Chris Paul (3) talk between plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"Time and time again, he’s proved that he’s gone to a team and kind of fit the role that he needed to fit. Played less minutes. Did this, did that. So it’d be great for the Knicks.”

Imagining the Chris Paul, Knicks Fit

Paul wouldn't factor into New York's championship vision nearly as much as Jalen Brunson, the franchise point guard leading the way, but there is room in the Knicks' crowded guard room for some playmaking juice.

Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are all valued rotational pieces in the back court, but none of them are reliably or consistently looking to keep their teammates fed. And though Tyler Kolek has quietly earned steady appearances in the rotation, he's far from ready from contributing to competitive hoops.

Paul likely can't consistently handle double-digit minutes on a nightly basis. Even still, he would be helpful in instilling some of Mike Brown's prioritized habits in a player-coach role. Should the Knicks figure out a way to lure the future Hall of Famer from his west coast home, Paul's former All-Star teammate is all-in on the pairing.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!