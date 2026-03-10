Clippers Expose Knicks' Jalen Brunson's One Weakness

The Los Angeles Clippers did not just beat the New York Knicks 126-118; they solved Jalen Brunson. While KAT delivered a monster 35-point night, the bigger story is how the Clippers systematically dismantled Brunson's go-to moves, and the Knicks had no answer for it.

Derrick Jones Jr. said it clearly after the game.

"Just try to keep a body in front of him," he said. "I know JB, he likes to get downhill, get that bump floater off; I just tried as much as I can get the bump first so he can't get to his spot and take the shots he likes."

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ one sentence explains it all. Brunson relies heavily on driving to the basket and drawing contact to jump off the bump-and-floater so quickly that the defense doesn't have a chance to recover. The moment you take that away, crowd him early, give him the bump before he sets his feet, his rhythm collapses.

Jones Jr. made that move, putting Brunson under so much pressure that he had to take hurried shots and also made one turnovers during the fourth quarter.

Besides, the Clippers were not just defending; they were really implementing their game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌plan.

The Pick-and-Roll Fix Brunson Must Lean Into

The solution is not complicated. KAT himself pointed it out.

"It's been great," he said. "Those pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops with him have given us a new avenue…We were really good at it last year and utilizing it a little more…these few games recently."

When Brunson and KAT run that two-man game, defenses have no clean answer, guard the roll man and Brunson floats to his spot; sag off and KAT launches from deep. The Knicks need to weaponize this more deliberately, especially when opponents take away the isolation floater.

What Brunson Must Fix Before Jazz, Pacers and Warriors

Looking at the February game log, a pattern stands out. When Brunson's floater is taken away, his three-point shooting completely falls apart. In the February 6 loss to Detroit, he shot 0-for-8 from three. In the OT loss to Indiana, he went 4-for-14 from deep. Against the Clippers, with Jones Jr. crowding his drives, he had no reliable second gear offensively.

Earlier this season, the Knicks leaned too heavily on Brunson. February showed a healthier balance: KAT, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart all stepped up, but Brunson's scoring less cannot mean Brunson contributing less.

His assist numbers must spike on nights his floater is not falling, and his free-throw consistency must become automatic in crunch time. The Jazz and Pacers will watch this film. Brunson needs to have the answers ready.

