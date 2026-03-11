Clippers HC Breaks Down What Knicks Cannot Keep Getting Wrong

The New York Knicks came into Los Angeles on a five-game road trip with a lot to prove. They left with a 126-118 loss to the Clippers, and an uncomfortable truth about how opponents are starting to figure out Jalen Brunson.

In a post-game press conference, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke about exactly how his team took away one of Brunson's biggest weapons.

"He's too good, you know, he's too good to allow him to score but also, you know, get to the free-throw line," Lue said. "So our model is just make him make field goals, you know, no free throws because, you know, it's gonna be a long night anyway. But if you give him free throws, you know, getting 10, 12, you know, 14 free throws, it's tough."

Ty Lue on Knicks: "Good team, put a lot of pressure on you with Brunson & Big KAT, they play hard, they play the right way…Brunson's too good to allow him to [both score and] get to the FT line, so our model's make him make FGs, no FTs…And they've gotten better defensively…" pic.twitter.com/yuDhjSysR8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 10, 2026

Brunson finished with 28 points and eight assists, but went just 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. The Clippers did not stop him from scoring. They stopped him from scoring easy. That distinction matters a lot more than the final line looks.

Lue also acknowledged how dangerous the Knicks are when they are running right.

"Good team, put a lot of pressure on you with Brunson and Big KAT," he said. "They play hard, they play the right way... and they've gotten better defensively."

The respect was genuine, but so was the blueprint he just handed to every other coaching staff in the league.

How the Knicks Need to Respond to Jalen Brunson Being Schemed

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster night, 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting with 12 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 22. New York out-rebounded Los Angeles 51-36. And they still lost by eight. When a team wins the glass that badly and still comes up short, the offense is leaking somewhere specific.

That leak was Brunson at the free-throw line, or more precisely, his absence from it. Getting to the line is not just about the points. It slows defenders down, puts the opposition in foul trouble, and opens driving lanes for everyone else. When that threat disappears, defenses can crowd him without consequence.

The Knicks are third in the East and the road trip is not done. Towns and Brunson running pick-and-roll is already one of the best plays in the East, but that only works if the starters around them show up.

Mikal Bridges has struggled to find his shot consistently on this road trip, and when he is not contributing, defenses have every reason to keep sending the same scheme at Brunson every single night.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!