Deuce McBride Should Be Knicks Fifth Starter

With the Josh Hart on the shelf with an ankle injury, the New York Knicks have an open spot in their starting lineup next to their core four of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Rookie Mohamed Diawara has been a placeholder for the time being, but Miles “Deuce” McBride is making a strong case to be the fifth starter.

The fifth-year pro was scorching hot before missing eight games with a left ankle sprain. In the ten games before going down, McBride averaged 14.7 points and connected on 48.4% of his 3’s. He hasn’t missed a beat since returning, chipping in 21 points and making 4 of 9 shots from long distance in his second game back on Wednesday against San Antonio.

McBride Has Become A Certified Sniper From Long Distance

The Knicks have been so great during the last few weeks that it was almost forgotten how important McBride is to the team. New York is 17-4 in games with him this year, they are 6-6 otherwise (not counting the NBA Cup final). In 26.5 minutes per game, the 25-year old is averaging a career-best 12.1 points and making 44.2% of his 6.1 3-point attempts, 12th best in the league.

December 30th was the two-year anniversary of the Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley trade, which is a good reminder of how far the West Virginia product has come. The deal with Toronto was also about creating more playing time for the little used McBride, who signed an incredibly team-friendly extension later that day.

That contract is now in the conversation for the best value deals in the NBA and McBride might be the most underpaid player in the association. He makes $4.3 million this year with a deescalating salary of $3.9 million in 2026-27, a measly 2.8% of the cap.

McBride Is On One Of The Most Team Friendly Contracts In The Sport

Even though the No. 36 pick of the 2021 NBA draft was a favorite of then head-coach Tom Thibodeau due to his junkyard dog mentality, McBride appeared in only spot minutes early in his career and has taken the long road up the rotation ladder.

During his rookie season, McBride was buried behind Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose and played only 372 minutes in 40 games. As a sophomore, he appeared in 64 games, averaging a hair under 12 minutes. In between, he spent plenty of time bouncing back-and-forth between the big club and G-League affiliate in Westchester.

When McBride first turned pro, his shooting form was inconsistent. He made just 28.2 % of his 3-pointers over those first two years and was seen more as a defensive specialist. With a revamped jumper, he’s now one of the best 3-and-D guards in the league.

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

McBride literally puts the “jump” in jump shot. His insanely high release height and load up allows him to rise up against taller defenders unbothered. His makes this season haven’t been pigeon holed to catch-and-shoot shots. He’s side-stepping closeouts, stepping into shots as a trailer and making shots off the dribble in pick-and-rolls.

There was a time not long ago when Thibodeau would give McBride just mop-up duty and never dare play the six-foot-one defensive dynamo alongside Brunson. But there’s plenty of evidence that the two small guards can share the same backcourt thanks to McBride’s physicality and six-foot-nine wingspan.

McBride Is More Than Just A Defensive Stopper

While he's not a traditional point-guard, McBride looks comfortable and confident with the ball in his hands. He maximizes the spacing and pace of the starting lineup. He always brings hounding perimeter defense and can guard at the point-of-attack. He also plays much better when he isn’t carrying the responsibility of running the offense.

Despite only starting 37 of his 258 career games, there is a track record of McBride having success with the starting unit. In 2023-24, he averaged 18 points in 14 starts. He averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 36% from three in ten games as a starter last year. Alongside Anunoby and Bridges, McBride gives the Knicks an incredible defensive trio.

Recently, league sources said McBride’s name has surfaced in preliminary trade discussions, though there’s no indication talks progressed anywhere. His production, age and contract have him highly as valuable around the league. Fans are clamoring for a Donte DiVincenzo return. That would likely take McBride.

The Knicks don’t desperately need a shooting guard or a DiVincenzo reunion. They have McBride and he’s ready to be a full-time NBA starter. It’s time for the Knicks to realize this.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!