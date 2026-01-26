Former Knicks HC Preparing for Next Opportunity

The New York Knicks have since recovered from their mid-January schneid, having finally patched together a few wins. While Mike Brown struggled in eventually righting the ship, his predecessor found himself reaping the rewards of some revisionist history.

Tom Thibodeau is a legend of the sport, having won multiple Coach of the Year awards after a lifetime spent around the sport. For five years he coached the Knicks, leading three playoff charges and a resurgence from the historic franchise, but he hasn't been invited back to an equivalent position since the team's front office elected to fire him shortly after his run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It would appear that Thibodeau, having just celebrated his 68th birthday, has no interest in sidelining his chase for a return to the league. He said as much last week, making his thoughts clear in brief media appearances during Derrick Rose's Chicago Bulls-sponsored jersey retirement.

"I love the game," he said when asked by Sirius XM's Frank Isola about a potential return. "Obviously I’m preparing for the next opportunity. So hopefully I’ll be ready for it."

Benefitting from the Current Knicks

Thibodeau was let go in favor of Brown due to the underlying doubt that he could be the guy to guide a team to NBA championship glory. His unique habits of riding starters and unevenly distributing minutes were viewed as detrimental crutches that he just couldn't kick, whereas Brown would get to adopt the foundation that Thibodeau helped fortify with some more creative ideas on offense.

He jumped off to a hot start, rattling off wins before taking home the NBA Cup just before the year's end, but his attempts at strengthening the thin bench that Thibodeau worked through eventually started to crack once Brown started losing occasional starters to injuries. And some New Yorkers will be sure to remember what Thibodeau did to resuscitate the organization, wondering how differently things would be going if they never went through the song and dance of a coaching change in the first place.

While Brown attempts to escape the nonstop storylines of Karl-Anthony Towns' doubts within the coach's system and his players' inability to accept roles and accountability, Thibodeau will continue looking ahead to the league's summer offseason. A few vacant positions open up every cycle, and by the sound of it, he'll remain ready to snatch up anything he can find in feasting off of his surging reputation.

