The Under-the-Radar Player the Knicks Should Target

The New York Knicks may be coming off of one of the loudest blowouts of the season, a 120-66 beating over the cross-town Brooklyn Nets, but they'd still be best off exploring trades that would deepen their quietly-thin bench.

That was certainly the messaging that's quietly increased in volume over the passing weeks, with the Knicks having dropped nine of their previous 11 matchups entering that get-right game. They've finally found their way to the right side of a lopsided finish, but that's no reason to avert eyes from the fact that this group could use another reliable contributor to help shore up the defense and second-unit minutes.

Naji Marshall, along with the rest of his Dallas Mavericks, had his way with the Knicks during their visit to New York earlier in the week, and fans can only hope that the home team had the wherewithal to take notes on the sort of players who were beating them down. Marshall scored 19 in adding another promising game to his career-season, and the Knicks should look into ensuring that he finishes said season as a prized piece on their playoff-contending squad.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) makes a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The previously-undrafted wing spent several years with the New Orleans Pelicans building up his two-way value before signing a three-year deal with the Mavericks two summers ago.

The defense and unique playmaking punch he provided were enough to convince Dallas' front office that he could be a trusted role player within the Luka Doncic system, but management's sudden decision to trade the perennial MVP candidate and the then-reigning-Western Conference Finals MVP has left him floating in no-man's-land ever since. The rebuilding Mavericks currently occupy the Western Conference's 12th seed, a long way away from the contending situation he signed up for.

He's posting better counting stats than ever, now up to career-highs in points per game at 14.2 on a personal-record field goal percentage of 54%. Despite his rocky 3-point shooting, the wing plays bigger than he is in bullying his way to all of his spots all across the painted area, finishing at a rate that more closely resembles a lob-catching center than a 6'6 drive-and-kick threat.

How Could New York Benefit from Marshall?

While the veteran forward no longer fits in with Dallas' long-term plans of building around Cooper Flagg, he remains an asset, and the Mavericks' new front office has been interested in offloading older players. Look no further than the Anthony Davis storyline, where they'll attempt to recoup value by dumping the big name and his bigger contract on someone else's property.

Marshall at least suits up regularly, and impresses when doing so. It doesn't even matter who he's left out there with, fluctuating between minutes with the starters and possessions directing fringe-big leaguers. The defense and self-creation as a scorer and passer he's repeatedly demonstrated would go appreciated on the Knicks, where he'd get another shot at playing meaningful, playoff basketball.

His contract, set to pay around $9 million over each of the next two seasons, will place some pressure on the Mavericks to extend him or trade him before they lose their leverage. Should they not want to trade a pick, the contracts of frequent trade machine regular Guerschon Yabusele and 3&D guard Miles McBride add up to equivalent value to Marshall's deal, though parting ways with McBride in the midst of his heater certainly does make one hesitate. Should they hold the line on keeping him, sophomore prospects Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet combine enough to match McBride's AAV.

Oct 24, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts with forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Marshall and his cheap contract don't have to be the move that the Knicks pursue, those margin contributors are the sort that they should keep an ear to the ground for. Unless a Karl-Anthony Towns trade offer appears out of thin air, they're likely sticking with their current starting lineup, but that doesn't mean they have to stop improving around the stars.

