Four Knicks Starters That Could Be Moved Before Trade Deadline

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have lost eight out of their last ten games and they now look more like an average team in the league rather than a promising contender. As the February 5 trade deadline is getting closer, the management's patience is running out as Leon Rose is pondering the question of how far this current group of players can really ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌go.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign a huge contract, there are indications of major changes ahead. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are probably going to be safe, but the other four members of the main roster are definitely on the hot list.

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns appears to be in a very tough spot right now. If the Knicks change direction, they could target players like Zion Williamson and Domantas Sabonis.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the most obvious player to be moved as his contract, defensive questions, and fit alongside Brunson and OG have all been doubted.

When he is in form, KAT provides New York with an elite floor-spacing big who can post up, rebound and even stretch out to three, but the Knicks still can't defend at a championship level with him as a mainstay.

A Zion swap would be a pure blank bet on star power and rim pressure, while a Sabonis trade would target a more rugged playmaking big‌‍.​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Mikal Bridges

Bridges​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been more of a rock than a flash star: he shoots efficiently, can create offense as a secondary option and is a versatile defender, but he has not taken over games whenever Brunson is not on the floor.

That is why he is both pretty essential to New York and a tantalizing target for other teams that are seeking a two-way wing player.

Mitchell Robinson

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Timing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and money are the two main issues in Robinson's case. He is still among the top offensive rebounders, a great lob threat, and a paint deterrent when he is healthy, but the fact that his contract is expiring and he has been injured a lot makes people wonder if they can count on him for a long time.

Also, his latest Facebook and Instagram story posts have signaled towards a trade, but according to many, they were just bluffs and could mislead the audience. But you never know what could take place before February 5.

Not to interrupt the football game, but reached out to a few sources on the Mitchell Robinson facebook posts and was told nothing basketball-related, "Enjoy the day off," and "Mitch being Mitch." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) January 19, 2026

Deuce McBride

McBride​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ may secretly be the one who is going to move most likely because his value-to-contract ratio is so very attractive throughout the league. He delivers defense, spot-up shooting, and overall toughness, and he is still on a low salary with one more year of team control, which makes him the perfect "good salary" to add in bigger ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌trades.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!