Guerschon Yabusele's Injury Status is Problem for Knicks
The New York Knicks face a frontcourt crisis heading into today's Milwaukee showdown. Backup forward Guerschon Yabusele is questionable with a left knee sprain suffered against Miami. His potential absence creates serious depth issues for an already thin New York roster.
What Happened to Yabusele?
Yabusele's knee injury occurred with about three minutes left in the first quarter against the Heat. The French forward immediately asked out after a few possessions and got checked out by trainers on the sideline.
After evaluation, Yabusele returned for the second quarter and tried to play through the pain. He gutted out about six minutes each in the second and third quarters before finally calling it quits. He finished with just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes.
Now he's officially listed as questionable for today's game in Milwaukee.
Today's Game Availability
As of the morning, Yabusele remains questionable with the left knee sprain. Given that he clearly struggled through discomfort during the Knicks' last game and there's a quick turnaround between contests, it's hard to imagine him being ready to contribute against a physical Bucks team.
If Yabusele can't go, Mohamed Diawara would likely enter the rotation. The 20-year-old French forward was New York's second-round pick this summer.
How His Absence Hurts the Knicks
If Yabusele sits, the Knicks are in trouble. Mitchell Robinson remains out with ankle injury management. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable himself with a Grade 2 quad strain he's been playing through all season.
That leaves Ariel Hukporti as the primary big man. The young German center has averaged just 1.0 points and 3.5 rebounds this season. He's energetic, but asking him to handle heavier minutes against Giannis Antetokounmpo is unrealistic.
Yabusele hasn't been perfect this season; he's shooting just 20% from the field, but he still provides size and physicality.
Giannis is averaging 36 points and 16 rebounds through three games. Without Yabusele to throw different looks at him, the Knicks will struggle. Towns is hobbled and Hukporti is inexperienced.
The bench has been brutal offensively, shooting under 28% from three and less than 35% inside the arc. Yabusele provides floor spacing and offensive rebounding. Without him, Jalen Brunson will have to carry an even bigger load.
The Knicks are in serious trouble here. Without Yabusele, they're asking too much from limited depth pieces. Giannis will dominate the paint and Milwaukee's size advantage becomes overwhelming.
The prediction is that the Knicks will keep it close behind Brunson's scoring, but the frontcourt depth issue will catch up late. The Knicks desperately need Yabu back soon, this situation isn't sustainable long-term.
