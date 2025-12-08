Knicks' Ariel Hukporti Picks Perfect Time For Career Game

The New York Knicks had revenge on their minds heading into their matinee against the Orlando Magic.

The Eastern Conference contenders had already faced off twice this season, with the Magic coming away victorious in both contests. Orlando is responsible for the only loss that the Knicks have suffered at Madison Square Garden this season.

There was a lot of motivation for New York to come away with a game, but they knew it would be difficult. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was not in the lineup, dealing with a calf issue that flared up during their game against the Utah Jazz.

Without Towns, it would take a total team effort to replace his production. Multiple players stepped up to help fill the void, headlined by Ariel Hukporti.

Ariel Hukporti Has Big Game vs. Magic

The second-year center has been in and out of the rotation this season, earning the trust of head coach Mike Brown. He played double-digit minutes in two consecutive games coming into the matchup against Orlando, and would be counted on to help fill minutes in the frontcourt with Towns sidelined.

Hukporti made the most of his opportunity, putting together the best game of his career Sunday afternoon. He responded well to a very physical Magic team, more than holding his own on the interior and making plenty of key plays.

Brown trusted his young big man when it mattered most, and he produced. This was only the second time in his career that he played at least 20 minutes, and he stuffed the stat sheet, making an impact on both ends of the floor.

He scored six points with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks. His best Mitchell Robinson impersonation was done with two offensive boards, but he did something Robinson has been unable to do thus far this season: knock down his free throws.

Ariel Hukporti Made All-Around Impact Against Magic

Hukporti went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, making Orlando pay when they fouled him instead of letting up an easy bucket.

He and Robinson did as well as Brown could have hoped in relief of Towns. They aren’t the scoring threats that their injured teammate is, but they found plenty of ways to make a lasting impact.

The two combined to play 48 minutes, scoring 12 points with 20 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks.

Against a team that plays with the style of the Magic, having two enforcers in the middle of the paint made a world of difference. They controlled the interior, setting the tone and helping the Knicks get an impressive win.

This performance from Hukporti should give the coaching staff more confidence that they can count on him to fill a role for however long Towns is sidelined, and push to be part of the rotation even when the frontcourt is healthy.

