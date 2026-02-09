Guerschon Yabusele Leaves Lasting Impact on Two Young Knicks

In Guerschon Yabusele’s debut for the New York Knicks in Chicago, the 30-year old forward secured his first double-double of the year because of course he did. In 33 minutes, he collected 15 points, 11 rebounds and looked like the player New York thought they were getting for a big piece of their mid-level exception over the summer.

The rotund Frenchman will go down as one of the worst free agent signings in recent New York Knicks memory. Not quite to the extent of Jerome James or Joakim Noah, but right up there with the unforgettably bad Clarence Weatherspoon and Shandon Anderson. That's how ugly things were in his 41 games, where he averaging 2.7 points across 8.9 minutes while shooting below 40% from the floor and 29.4% from 3.

Yabusele did, however, leave two parting gifts. First, the six-foot-seven big man did the team a huge favor by removing his player option for next year and making it easier for Leon Rose to wash his hands of his off-season mistake. Secondly, the seasoned professional played a huge role in mentoring Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara, who are fellow countrymen and two 20-year-olds trying to find their NBA way.

Yabusele Did His Part Off The Court

"I often repeat to them that no matter what happens in this league, it doesn’t stop there. Even when you get low minutes, you have to remember that every NBA franchise is watching the players, their attitudes, the details,” Yabusele told GQ France over the weekend. “I’m really on their backs to make sure they stay positive and keep their behavior impeccable. But it’s super easy because they listen a lot to what I tell them. I love our relationship."

The trio established their own French Connection in the Big Apple. When the Knicks drafted Mohamed Diawara 51st overall over the summer, it was a reunion with Pacome Dadiet. They were teammates at Saint-Charles Charenton, a prominent French youth club. Despite being the new kid on campus and looking like a project, Diawara has leapfrogged his good friend, who was touted as the greater prospect entering the season, on the totem ball.

In summer league, Diawara showed flashes of his high motor, ball handling and defense, If you looked hard enough you could see the vision of a mini-Pascal Siakim. He figured to be a stash candidate or at the very best a two-way player getting most of his run in the G-League. You couldn’t see the vision of him taking such a leap so fast and the youngster playing a big role in a February victory at TD Garden.

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) drive the ball to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The game marked Diawara's most impactful game during his young career. In 27 minutes, the rookie scored 10 points on four shots, two of which where from long range. He secured 3 rebounds and was a game-high +22. With OG Anunoby sitting out it was the second straight game he has logged at least 20 minutes. He had previously saw more than 15 minutes, yet never more than 20, just four times.

The six-foot-nine specimen made life difficult for Jaylen Brown. Coach Mike Brown switching his assignment to the former Finals MVP effectively ended the game. He also named Diawara the defensive player of the game, the thirteenth Knick to earn the postgame Timberlands and hardhat.

Meanwhile, Dadiet has spent most of his time in the G-League despite being drafted 25th overall in 2024. The second-year pro has impressed in recent games for Westchester and is averaging 20.8 points in nine games with the minor league affiliate. Leon Rose opted to keep him around past the trade deadline. He's not quite a lost cause just yet.

Both provide the Knicks with low-cost, high-upside developmental players, which is invaluable as the team dances around second apron restrictions. So was the sage voice and wisdom imparted on them by Yabusele. So fans can say goodbye, good riddance. But also thank you.

