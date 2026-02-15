Knicks' Jalen Brunson Talks Highly of Celtics Star

The New York Knicks have been rolling lately, but Jalen Brunson isn't forgetting what happened in last year's playoffs. The Boston Celtics took them to the limit before Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles in Game 4. Now Tatum's getting close to coming back.

Brunson was at All-Star media availability in Los Angeles when he got asked about Tatum's comeback. He gave his Eastern Conference rival some real praise.

"He's a very dangerous player in our league, and so obviously seeing him go down last year, it sucks to see. You never wanna see that from anyone in any sport."

The Knicks advanced after that series, but everyone knew the circumstances. Tatum was playing at an elite level before the injury ended his season. Brunson hasn't forgotten what that looked like or what it could mean if they meet again.

"The fact that he's worked so hard to get to where he is, and is preparing to come back, is a testament to who he is. Basketball fans around the world are definitely excited to see him come back."

A Different Celtics Team

Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) while trying to make a pass in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tatum recently got into 5-on-5 action with the Maine Celtics. It's been 39 weeks since the injury, and this was his first real basketball. The Celtics haven't given a firm timeline for his return, but the signs point to it happening soon.

Boston made moves at the deadline that suggest they're gearing up for a playoff push. The Vucevic trade added depth to a team that's already sitting ahead of the Knicks in the East. Jaylen Brown has been carrying them all season without Tatum, putting up career numbers across the board.

That's the part that should worry the Knicks. The Celtics have stayed competitive with just Brown. Add Tatum back into the lineup, and Boston becomes a completely different problem in the Eastern Conference.

What It Means for New York

Brunson's having a career year himself. He's averaging 27 points, leading the Knicks through one of their best stretches of the year. New York is positioned as a real contender right now.

But the playoff matchups matter. A healthy Celtics team with both Tatum and Brown is one of the toughest draws in the East. The Knicks beat Boston last year, though the series shifted dramatically after Tatum's injury.

Kevin Durant said he expects Tatum to return at an All-Star level. Brunson's clearly thinking the same thing based on his comments. He's faced Tatum in high-stakes games before. If the Knicks and Celtics meet again in the playoffs, Brunson knows exactly what kind of challenge is waiting for him and his team.

